How 2 Cans Of The Same Corn Can Have Wildly Different Nutrition Facts

If you're in the grocery store grabbing a couple cans of corn — whether they're creamed corn, kernel, sweet corn, or white or yellow corn — you could be in for a surprise when you look at the nutrition labels. You may find that the amount of calories, carbohydrates, and even sodium in each is different. So how is it possible for what seems like the same product to have such wildly different nutrition facts?

The answer lies in how food labeling laws work, and the natural variations inherent in agricultural products. In the United States, the FDA allows food manufacturers some flexibility in nutrition labeling. As long as the numbers reported on the label fall within 20% of the actual value, the label is considered compliant. That means that two batches of canned corn from the same producer could be slightly different in moisture content, kernel number or size (which can differ on the cob), or sweetness — leading to variations in nutritional content. One batch may have slightly more sugar or starch, affecting carbohydrate content, while another may be packed with a bit more liquid or brine, changing sodium or calorie totals.

Additionally, manufacturers sometimes update their labels based on new testing methods or lab analyses, leading to changes even if the product itself hasn't noticeably changed. These small shifts are normal in the world of food labeling, but they can cause confusion for us as consumers trying to track the nutrient value of the foods we're putting into our bodies.