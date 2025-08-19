Walmart's Great Value Frozen Shrimp Could Be Radioactive And You Should Throw It Out, Per The FDA

Consumers are used to food recalls over bad enough things like listeria or e.coli, and yet, it's still kind of a shock to hear that some shrimp are being recalled for being potentially radioactive. Yes, you read that right: radioactive. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the alert and recall on August 19 after detecting the presence of the radioactive isotope Cesium-137 (Cs-137) in shipments of shrimp from the Indonesian producer Bahari Makmur Sejati. The Cs-137 contaminated shrimp were found in shipping containers in four different ports: Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami. The shrimp shipment stopped at the ports after detection and, as of now, no contaminated shrimp is known to have entered the country.

However, the FDA recall does state that some shipments of Great Value brand shrimp made it to Walmart after the first detection of radioactive contamination. The FDA recall has not risen to a mandatory level, and it reports that none of the shrimp came from any shipments where Cs-137 was detected, but it is still recommending Walmart recall the product and that consumers discard any potentially contaminated shrimp. The recalled shrimp was sold in 13 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. They are all Great Value frozen raw shrimp with best by dates of 3/15/2027 and the product code 7383108 on the packaging. There are three lot codes covered by the recall: 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1.