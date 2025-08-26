The Tequila Brand That's Not Worth The Burn

Call us snobs, but here at Tasting Table, we believe that tequila should do more than just help discerning imbibers get a little buzz on. It should also (a radical take) taste good going down. Cutwater's 40% ABV blanco tequila is made in Mexico from a 100% blue agave base – which satisfies the logistical requirements for a spirit labelled as tequila, but that's about it. In our ranking of 29 popular tequila brands, Cutwater's blanco tequila fell to last place.

The official Cutwater website describes its blanco tequila as having a "slight grassy aroma [that] gives way to heavy sweet notes of cooked agave and ends with a finish that stays true to tequila's traditional roots." The Jalisco-harvested agave is brick-oven baked, open-air fermented in stainless steel tanks, and distilled twice in copper stills. Indeed, in our taste test, the spirit arrived heavy on the baked agave flavor, with pronounced secondary tones of vanilla and black pepper. Alas, it took intense concentration to identify what, specifically, those flavors were. The notes were buried beneath a harsh, abrasive, thin delivery. As our reviewer notes, "[T]here's a lot of burn right away, which is fairly aggressive. After a few swirls and sips, I was able to decipher some herbaceous, vegetal notes, but the alcohol burn really took over every possible flavor that may have been trying to get out."