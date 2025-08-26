The Mistake To Avoid When Trying To Scale A Recipe Down

It might sound like a contradiction, but sometimes, cooking for a crowd is much easier than only cooking for one person. Many recipes comfortably feed at least three people, so when you're trying to scale those recipes down, you inevitably need to modify them a bit. Tasting Table spoke to chef and cookbook author Abbie Gellman (MS, RD, CDN) to narrow down any big mistakes we might be making when cooking in smaller quantities.

When it comes to the main ingredients, it's totally okay not to overthink it and scale down proportionally. "If you are going from one pound of chicken breast to half a pound or one bell pepper to half a bell pepper, then generally, that is fine," Gellman said. "Where it can get a bit tricker," she warned, "is with seasonings and spices." You don't want to instantly go for the proportionate amounts because spices don't work that way. If you're making a halved recipe, for example, "start with less than half the amount of salt and cayenne, then you can always add more as you taste," Gellman advised. The exact way you scale down seasonings will depend on the specific dish you're making too. Consider how heat will impact the potency, as you don't want to end up with an overly seasoned dish. "It is easier to add," Gellman emphasized, "but once it's there, you may not be able to take it out."