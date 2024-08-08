The Temperature Trick For Cooking Multiple Dishes Together In Your Oven

We've all been in a time crunch before — needing to use the oven for multiple dishes at once — and knowing how to make the best use of your oven space will be a lifesaver when prepping dishes for a large crowd. Ovens come with multiple racks, so cooking several things at once is not a revolutionary concept — but how do you do it the right way? The main trick is finding the average cooking temperature that represents the sweet spot that will take care of every dish you have in the oven without over- or under-cooking any of them.

Luckily, the average temperature is easy to calculate. Add up the different cooking temperatures of your dishes, and then divide that sum by the total number of different temperatures. A mistake you might make here is dividing the sum by the number of dishes, which is incorrect. Two dishes could have the same cooking temperature, so always divide by the number of different temperatures you've added up.

For example, let's say you're simultaneously cooking two dishes that bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit and another that bakes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. First, add up the two temperatures: 300 + 400 = 700. Then, divide 700 by two (the number of different temperatures included). The result is 350, which is the average temperature. Therefore, you'll bake all three dishes simultaneously at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Easy-peasy!