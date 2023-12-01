When Seasoning A Dish, Consider How Heat Will Impact Potency

When you've been cooking for yourself for a while, it's common to expect certain dishes to turn out the same way each time. Minced garlic will always give food a pungent aroma. Lemon zest is sure to brighten up a dish. Yet, when the garlic is imperceptible and the lemon ends up making your food bitter, you'll discover that heat impacts the potency of seasonings.

Unless they're expired or consistently exposed to light, your herbs and spices shouldn't change in taste too much, right? It turns out that being heated can change the flavor of your seasonings and aromatics. If you've ever added onions or shallots right at the end of cooking a dish, you'll notice that it's much stronger than when it's been cooked down.

The same tends to go for seasonings. When they're all added together in the beginning, they mesh together, creating a unique fusion of flavors. If you want a particular spice to stand out, add it at the tail end of cooking. While that's a good place to start, there are certain herbs and spices that get stronger as they cook. Read ahead to learn how heat affects your favorite seasonings.