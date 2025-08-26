Yes, You Can Freeze Compote. Here's The Best Way To Do It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Compotes are perfect for piling on top of anything creamy for a vivid pop of sugar and acidity. This sweet treat is easy to make and even easier to freeze, and it only takes a few tips to preserve its color and texture along the way. Compotes are runny by nature, with soft bits of fruit that haven't entirely lost their shape. That's because it's cooked just long enough to release those yummy fruit juices. For a simple strawberry compote, it only takes lemon, sugar, and perfect fresh strawberries to make all of your shortcake dreams come true.

To freeze compotes properly, start by cooling it completely so the juices thicken. Large, hot batches of anything can raise the temperature of your freezer, and that invites bacteria. Ladle the compote into ice cube trays and freeze them — then transfer the cubes to an airtight freezer-safe container or resealable freezer bags. It's important to remove as much air as possible — a handheld vacuum sealer works wonders here. If you're filling bags with liquid instead of making cubes, leave a half an inch of space at the top since liquid expands as it freezes. Stack the bags to save space, and to break off pieces easily. It keeps well for eight to 12 months, so say hello to a French toast bake with spiced apple compote anytime.