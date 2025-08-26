Yes, You Can Freeze Compote. Here's The Best Way To Do It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Compotes are perfect for piling on top of anything creamy for a vivid pop of sugar and acidity. This sweet treat is easy to make and even easier to freeze, and it only takes a few tips to preserve its color and texture along the way. Compotes are runny by nature, with soft bits of fruit that haven't entirely lost their shape. That's because it's cooked just long enough to release those yummy fruit juices. For a simple strawberry compote, it only takes lemon, sugar, and perfect fresh strawberries to make all of your shortcake dreams come true.
To freeze compotes properly, start by cooling it completely so the juices thicken. Large, hot batches of anything can raise the temperature of your freezer, and that invites bacteria. Ladle the compote into ice cube trays and freeze them — then transfer the cubes to an airtight freezer-safe container or resealable freezer bags. It's important to remove as much air as possible — a handheld vacuum sealer works wonders here. If you're filling bags with liquid instead of making cubes, leave a half an inch of space at the top since liquid expands as it freezes. Stack the bags to save space, and to break off pieces easily. It keeps well for eight to 12 months, so say hello to a French toast bake with spiced apple compote anytime.
For extra freshness, label and date your compote containers
Compotes are a fantastic way to preserve summer fruits, and it's a much simpler approach than jams or jellies, which cook a lot longer and are better suited for canning at home. Thaw out your frozen compote gently — and overnight — in the refrigerator. If you're in a hurry to defrost it (cravings are real), please don't apply heat. Too much of it, and the fruit will break down, altering its texture. Place the sealed container in a bowl of cold water for faster results. Once thawed, give it a quick stir — if the mixture has thickened too much, add a splash of water or fruit juice to thin it.
Compote is a delicious topping for many sweet recipes including pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, cheesecake, and especially ice cream. To keep the compote chunks from freezing harder than the ice cream, stir in a splash of vodka to both, separately. Alcohol lowers their freezing points, so the cream and fruit do not become icy. Savory variations for compotes are also a thing; a sweet beer cooked with cherries makes a gorgeous fruit sauce to spoon over a honey-lacquered duck breast. Savory compotes are also heavenly with cheeses, so include them on your next grazing board as a stellar condiment. Oh, and for the love of all things cranberry, add in balsamic vinegar for a compote that elevates glazed salmon to rival even Thanksgiving turkey.