The Perfect Beach Sandwich Relies On These Ingredients
The perfect beach sandwich is a tall order. Between high temperatures, long travel times, and less-than-ideal conditions, you need something that still delivers when you finally hit the sand. Naturally, you are going to want a sandwich that comes alive with salty, smoky, sweet, and sour flavors, plus creamy and crunchy textures. That's why you'll have to try packing a potato chip-crusted fried chicken sandwich — complete with a chipotle mayo and thinly sliced bread and butter pickles — for your next coastal getaway.
Though ubiquitous today, fried chicken was once a special occasion food. It used to be a real labor of love. Imagine a time when it wasn't as simple as hitting a drive-thru but plucking a chicken, cleaning and butchering it, then seasoning and cooking the meat to perfection. But it was worth it. Before refrigeration, frying helped preserve chicken for travel. You could eat it hot or cold — making it ideal for road trips, picnics, and beach days.
For your modern day version, you'll want to use boneless chicken breast, tenders, or even thighs for this sandwich. Crushing potato chips for the coating gives the chicken a crisper crust than even panko breadcrumbs. Thanks to their built-in fat and salt, they deliver flavor and crunch even fried in a skillet, no deep fryer required. That can make your chicken lighter and less greasy. You can even bake the pieces and get similar results. Pair the end result with a toasted brioche bun. It's a soft and slightly sweet contrast to the salty chicken, plus it's sturdy enough to hold up to sauce and travel.
How to finish your sandwich and take it on the road
To put a special finishing touch on your beach sandwich, mango chipotle mayo brings sweetness, smokiness, heat, and creamy balance to the fried chicken fare in a flavor-packed punch. It's easy enough to make — with your favorite mayo, some chopped chipotle peppers in adobo, and then a little mango purée or nectar for brightness. If mango isn't your thing, you can go with a hot honey, apricot jam, pineapple purée, or even a bit of lemon or orange zest. Bread and butter pickles also bring a sweet-tangy punch that cuts through the heat and salt. Bright, fresh, and just a little sharp, they're a classic pairing for a reason.
To keep things crisp, don't assemble your sandwich until you're at the beach. Toasted buns and chip-crusted chicken can maintain their crunch together, but toppings like pickles and condiments should travel in a small container or baggie in your cooler. Pack each element separately, especially wet ones, to avoid sogginess. Also, let the chicken cool at least 15 minutes before packing it. Separate the pieces with parchment or paper towels, and avoid plastic or foil, which trap moisture. A cardboard box or vented container works best. Avoid airtight containers, like Tupperware, which will make the crust soggy. Moreover, if someone wants lettuce, tomato, or honey mustard, they can build their own sandwich on the spot. Turn your cooler into a mini sandwich bar with the toppings of your choice.
Short on time? Grab pre-made tenders from your favorite chicken chain restaurant and soft potato rolls, which hold up well even without toasting. However you build it, fried chicken on a summer beach day is a pairing you won't regret.