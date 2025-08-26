The Perfect Beach Sandwich Relies On These Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The perfect beach sandwich is a tall order. Between high temperatures, long travel times, and less-than-ideal conditions, you need something that still delivers when you finally hit the sand. Naturally, you are going to want a sandwich that comes alive with salty, smoky, sweet, and sour flavors, plus creamy and crunchy textures. That's why you'll have to try packing a potato chip-crusted fried chicken sandwich — complete with a chipotle mayo and thinly sliced bread and butter pickles — for your next coastal getaway.

Though ubiquitous today, fried chicken was once a special occasion food. It used to be a real labor of love. Imagine a time when it wasn't as simple as hitting a drive-thru but plucking a chicken, cleaning and butchering it, then seasoning and cooking the meat to perfection. But it was worth it. Before refrigeration, frying helped preserve chicken for travel. You could eat it hot or cold — making it ideal for road trips, picnics, and beach days.

For your modern day version, you'll want to use boneless chicken breast, tenders, or even thighs for this sandwich. Crushing potato chips for the coating gives the chicken a crisper crust than even panko breadcrumbs. Thanks to their built-in fat and salt, they deliver flavor and crunch even fried in a skillet, no deep fryer required. That can make your chicken lighter and less greasy. You can even bake the pieces and get similar results. Pair the end result with a toasted brioche bun. It's a soft and slightly sweet contrast to the salty chicken, plus it's sturdy enough to hold up to sauce and travel.