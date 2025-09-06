This Vintage Canned Meat Hasn't Been On Grocery Shelves In Years

What's your favorite canned meat? Spam seems to be the hands-down winner in terms of popularity, given its prevalence in stores today. Maybe you prefer canned chicken, or even those little Vienna sausages. Perhaps you don't like canned meats at all. They do seem to have a bad reputation, especially compared to their fresh counterparts, which are more readily available today than they were 50 or 60 years ago. With all of that in mind, would you fancy some canned ribs?

Armour Star canned ribs were patented in 1963, and, honestly, that was probably an exciting innovation at the time. The process involved packing the meat with a moisture-deficient sauce and then cooking it in the can, allowing the natural moisture of the meat to create a uniform, thickened sauce. The novelty would have been fun, if nothing else. Even today, you have to admit you'd look twice if you saw canned ribs on a shelf. The company didn't skimp on these cans either; Armour Star packed 2 ½ pounds of ribs and sauce in there.

Their ads boasted that the ribs had slim bones but lots of meat and that the sauce was not from a bottle. The meat was hickory-smoked, and the sauce had six "worldly" spices. A single can was meant to serve three to four people. From a modern perspective, you might be inclined to compare this to something like the McRib; however, the McDonald's McRib is a formed patty, whereas Armour Star ribs appear to be the real deal, just canned after cooking.