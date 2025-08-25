Shake Up Tired Egg Salad Sandwiches With A Simple Bread Swap
Egg salad sandwiches are a classic for a reason — if you can excuse their single infamous drawback, which is their one-note texture. When plush egg salad meets plush bread, it's super comforting, but arrives almost too soft in the mouthfeel department. Enter, the toasted English muffin. This bready beauty makes the perfect vehicle for a pillowy egg salad sammy, bringing delicate crunch. The crispness of the muffin's edges delivers the textural juxtaposition classic egg salad needs. Plus, those deep nooks and crannies will catch pockets of the creamy salad, yielding a burst in every bite. Here at Tasting Table, we're digging the English muffins by Dave's Killer Bread, but any brand of store-bought (or homemade!) English muffins will get the job done. For the ultimate eggy touch, use umami-bomb Japanese Kewpie mayo (which is made exclusively from egg yolks, not the whites) as the moisture component in your egg salad.
The party doesn't have to stop here, either. Egg salad on an English muffin poses a highly customizable formula, welcoming other toppings onto the scene. To keep it simple, you could smear your English muffin with a flavorful condiment, like a generous swipe of spicy chili oil crisp (S&B is one of our all-time favorite brands, for the record). Or, lean herbaceous and swipe on some savory basil pesto. For some sweet-savory flair, a spoonful of tangy orange marmalade and a sprinkle of coarse sea salt would take the flavor profile to the next level.
Serve your next egg salad sando on a crisp English muffin
This sando is exciting, so your egg salad should be, too. For even more flavor, zhuzh up the egg salad component with flavorful mix-ins. Try adding a kick of curry powder, or take a cue from our deviled egg salad, which loads on the sharp Dijon mustard and smoky paprika. This zingy za'atar egg salad sandwich recipe is crying out for an English muffin upgrade. Made with dense, creamy labneh instead of mayo, the muffin's crispiness counts extra here. Or, transform your egg sammy into a fully-loaded Eggs Two Ways: Top your English muffin egg salad sandwich with mashed avocado, pickled red onion, a few strips of crisp bacon, and (finally) a fried egg. It's an ultra-savory breakfast sando that hits just as hard at dinnertime.
Feel free to experiment with different egg salad sammy toppings here. Sausage patties, pepperjack cheese, smoky gouda, alfalfa sprouts, yellow beefsteak tomato slices, peppery arugula, pan-fried tempeh, sauteed onions, fresh herbs, and raw cucumber coins are all fair game. If you're feeling ambitious and have a few minutes of extra prep time, you could even pop those English muffins under the broiler for a few minutes and turn them into slices of garlic bread (garlic toast egg salad sando, anyone?). This toasty masterpiece will stave off sogginess extra well, making it a charming candidate for wrapping in foil and packing for work lunch or an afternoon picnic.