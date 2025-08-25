Shake Up Tired Egg Salad Sandwiches With A Simple Bread Swap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egg salad sandwiches are a classic for a reason — if you can excuse their single infamous drawback, which is their one-note texture. When plush egg salad meets plush bread, it's super comforting, but arrives almost too soft in the mouthfeel department. Enter, the toasted English muffin. This bready beauty makes the perfect vehicle for a pillowy egg salad sammy, bringing delicate crunch. The crispness of the muffin's edges delivers the textural juxtaposition classic egg salad needs. Plus, those deep nooks and crannies will catch pockets of the creamy salad, yielding a burst in every bite. Here at Tasting Table, we're digging the English muffins by Dave's Killer Bread, but any brand of store-bought (or homemade!) English muffins will get the job done. For the ultimate eggy touch, use umami-bomb Japanese Kewpie mayo (which is made exclusively from egg yolks, not the whites) as the moisture component in your egg salad.

The party doesn't have to stop here, either. Egg salad on an English muffin poses a highly customizable formula, welcoming other toppings onto the scene. To keep it simple, you could smear your English muffin with a flavorful condiment, like a generous swipe of spicy chili oil crisp (S&B is one of our all-time favorite brands, for the record). Or, lean herbaceous and swipe on some savory basil pesto. For some sweet-savory flair, a spoonful of tangy orange marmalade and a sprinkle of coarse sea salt would take the flavor profile to the next level.