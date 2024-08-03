Garlic Toast Is The Absolute Best Way To Elevate Your Classic Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg salad sandwiches are quite comforting; they're made with delicate flavors and spread between slices of soft white bread. And while our creamy egg salad recipe is delicious, those who want to amp up the flavor more might try to add more spices or components, like in our za'atar egg salad or deviled egg salad. Though these flavorful takes on the classic recipe will surely pack a punch, changing up your egg salad base isn't the only way to shake up the flavor. You can also opt to use something far more flavorful than white loaf bread, like garlic toast.

Garlic toast introduces complementary flavors to the egg salad by adding pungent, garlicky aromatics. Of course, the buttery base and the parsley often sprinkled on top are tasty additions, too. The butter adds flavor while the bitterness of the parsley helps to cut through the fat of the garlic bread and the egg salad. While garlic toast can easily take the flavor of your sandwich to the next level, it is also well worth trying thanks to its texture.