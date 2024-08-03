Garlic Toast Is The Absolute Best Way To Elevate Your Classic Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad sandwiches are quite comforting; they're made with delicate flavors and spread between slices of soft white bread. And while our creamy egg salad recipe is delicious, those who want to amp up the flavor more might try to add more spices or components, like in our za'atar egg salad or deviled egg salad. Though these flavorful takes on the classic recipe will surely pack a punch, changing up your egg salad base isn't the only way to shake up the flavor. You can also opt to use something far more flavorful than white loaf bread, like garlic toast.
Garlic toast introduces complementary flavors to the egg salad by adding pungent, garlicky aromatics. Of course, the buttery base and the parsley often sprinkled on top are tasty additions, too. The butter adds flavor while the bitterness of the parsley helps to cut through the fat of the garlic bread and the egg salad. While garlic toast can easily take the flavor of your sandwich to the next level, it is also well worth trying thanks to its texture.
Using garlic toast adds texture to the sandwich
Toasted garlic bread upgrades your sandwich because it breaks up the otherwise monotonous texture of the soft sandwich bread and equally mushy egg salad. While you can chop the egg as coarsely or as finely as you like, it's still easy to feel like the sandwich bread is sticking to the roof of your mouth. When you use toasted garlic bread (like Texas toast), which tends to be sliced thicker anyway, you'll get a perfect crunch before biting through the silky smooth egg salad. It is, however, worth noting that you should avoid toasting the bread too much. When the toast becomes too firm, it's easy for the egg salad to ooze out of the sides of the sandwich.
So, try this new approach to a classic sandwich for a more flavorful and satisfying dish. It offers a more complex flavor and texture that piques your palate, meaning that you're less likely to get bored of this classic sandwich.