Candy Vs Cake: Which One Is Harder To Make?

Whether you're new to baking or a seasoned pro, you might be wondering which is technically harder to make: candy or cake? The simple answer is that both confectionery trades require practice and patience to master, and which is harder largely depends on personal preference and experience in the kitchen. Most bakers will tell you that cakes and candies are completely different worlds. The best cake professional may know nothing of candy-making, and vice versa. The art of cake-baking might come easier than candy-making to beginners who grew up making homemade pancake batter or boxed cake mix, where these experiences laid the foundation for preparing a cake from scratch.

However, like various candies, cakes come in all different forms and flavors. It takes a while to learn how to make a perfectly moist cake with a tender crumb. Not to mention, the frosting component and learning how to layer, stack, and decorate the dessert — which could be daunting to bakers less concerned with artistry. On the other hand, making candies like chocolate, fudge, and caramel treats often requires melting sugar with other ingredients like butter and cream. This might sound more straightforward at first, but for those who have never used a candy thermometer before, candy preparation could come with a steep learning curve. Even relatively easy confections for beginner candy makers require a lot of attention to detail to get the sugar to the right temperature and texture to set, which can pose its own unique set of challenges.