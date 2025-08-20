The Movie Theater Food Deal That Unlocks Bigger Snacks For AMC Stubs Members

If you love seeing the newest movies and your nearest theater is an AMC, you need to become an AMC Stubs member. AMC Stubs is the brand's rewards program, in which you earn points for purchases and unlock exclusive discounts. You'll earn points on both tickets and concessions (including unexpectedly delicious theater foods like these), and once you earn enough, you'll be able to exchange them for rewards like free snacks and tickets, depending on your tier. Some members even get access to a movie theater food deal that unlocks larger sizes sans upcharge.

AMC Stubs comes in four tiers: Insider, Premiere Go!, Premiere, and A-List. Insider is the lowest tier and completely free to join. If you earn enough points as an Insider, you can become a Premiere Go! member. A Premiere membership costs $17.99 plus tax each year, and the top tier, A-List, bears a monthly fee that varies by location. In the Cincinnati area, A-List memberships start at $23.99 a month. Meanwhile, in New York City, it'll cost $27.99. All members get a free birthday gift and earn points they can spend on concessions, but to get bigger snacks for free, you'll need to upgrade past Insider.

Premiere Go!, Premiere, and A-List members can get large drinks and popcorn for the price of a regular. All you need to do is order a large popcorn and drink, then use your card or email when paying at the register. The discount will automatically be applied, and you'll get more snacks for less money. You'll also earn points on the purchase, which can eventually lead to free snacks down the line.