Ditch The Breakfast Sandwich — This Crispy Cone Holds Your Eggs And Then Some
It's become more difficult to make time for breakfast, despite the importance of this meal. While quick sandwiches with eggs, cheese, and bacon or sausage can be an effective way to streamline your preparation and consumption, sometimes you just want to have a little more fun with your food. Taking the whimsy of a dessert staple and the practicality of a handheld, edible vessel, make your next breakfast in a cone. Be it waffle, hash brown, or otherwise, this will allow you to savor your favorite breakfast ingredients as a delicious and portable snack.
Loading up a waffle cone with scrambled eggs, meats, cheeses, or even sweets is the perfect spin on a classic breakfast that can be as delicious and nutritious as you want it to be. It can even help you save time in the mornings if you make the waffle batter and store it in the fridge the night prior or prepare a recipe for homemade waffle cones and freeze them for later use.
If pressed for time, you can also add your fillings to packaged waffle cones, like Joy Classic Waffle Cones. For an unforgettable brunch, make your own homemade waffle cones out of hash browns, pancake batter, packaged cinnamon rolls, and just about any other ingredients you can think of. Remember, the absolute best uses for your waffle iron include much more than just dessert-oriented foods.
Making an i-cone-ic breakfast
Consider the advantages of a waffle cone by taking a typically syrup-laden dish that requires a knife and fork and giving it a more convenient format. Much like adding fried eggs to chicken and waffle sandwiches, you can do this with a waffle cone alongside a generous helping of maple or honey-flavored butter. You can load up your waffle cones with fresh berries and thick yogurt for a sweeter treat, go the savory route, or toe the line in between both.
Try making a hearty waffle cone out of freshly made hash browns or even a packaged version such as 365 Everyday Value Shredded Hashbrowns to serve as the base of your breakfast cone. Fill this with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, a slice or two of cheese, and a dash of your favorite hot sauce for a delectable dish that you can easily carry around and nosh on.
If protein is a priority, use a mix like Kodiak Cakes Protein Pancake Power Cakes Baking Mix in your waffle iron for a nutrient-rich waffle cone. From there, add your favorite wholesome breakfast goodies like an egg white or tofu scramble, sauteed vegetables, and turkey bacon or sausage. These breakfast cones will make the perfect offering for breakfast, brunch, and anytime you want a fun and tasty treat.