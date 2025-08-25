Ditch The Breakfast Sandwich — This Crispy Cone Holds Your Eggs And Then Some

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's become more difficult to make time for breakfast, despite the importance of this meal. While quick sandwiches with eggs, cheese, and bacon or sausage can be an effective way to streamline your preparation and consumption, sometimes you just want to have a little more fun with your food. Taking the whimsy of a dessert staple and the practicality of a handheld, edible vessel, make your next breakfast in a cone. Be it waffle, hash brown, or otherwise, this will allow you to savor your favorite breakfast ingredients as a delicious and portable snack.

Loading up a waffle cone with scrambled eggs, meats, cheeses, or even sweets is the perfect spin on a classic breakfast that can be as delicious and nutritious as you want it to be. It can even help you save time in the mornings if you make the waffle batter and store it in the fridge the night prior or prepare a recipe for homemade waffle cones and freeze them for later use.

If pressed for time, you can also add your fillings to packaged waffle cones, like Joy Classic Waffle Cones. For an unforgettable brunch, make your own homemade waffle cones out of hash browns, pancake batter, packaged cinnamon rolls, and just about any other ingredients you can think of. Remember, the absolute best uses for your waffle iron include much more than just dessert-oriented foods.