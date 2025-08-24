It's Kind Of Embarrassing If You Believe This Ridiculous KFC Myth

Have you heard the one about the mutant chickens that KFC uses in its restaurants? If you believe the stories — and there are a few variations — KFC genetically modified chickens so they would have multiple legs, resembling big, feathery spiders. In other versions, the chickens are said to be so full of hormones and chemicals that they develop enormous breasts or even lack beaks, feathers, and feet. And, so the story goes, Kentucky Fried Chicken was forced by the government to change its name to KFC because it could no longer legally call its product chicken. Of course, that's complete and utter fiction.

No government agency — neither the FDA, the USDA nor any other — forced KFC to change its name back in 1991. Incidentally, the mutant chicken story began circulating around 1995. KFC changed its name for several reasons but chief among them was that the state of Kentucky trademarked its name. Kentucky Fried Chicken became KFC to avoid paying the Commonwealth of Kentucky a licensing fee for using the word "Kentucky" in its name. That issue has since been resolved, but for years, KFC avoided using "Kentucky" in marketing.

Publicly, the company emphasized health reasons for the name change, saying it was diversifying the menu to include healthier options beyond a style of fried chicken. This meant the change was not about the "K," as was true, nor the "C," as some myths suggested, but about de-emphasizing the "F" for "fried." The goal was less focus on fried foods for a health-conscious public, or at least, that was the story. Neither of these explanations has anything to do with fictional mutant chickens.