It's Kind Of Embarrassing If You Believe This Ridiculous KFC Myth
Have you heard the one about the mutant chickens that KFC uses in its restaurants? If you believe the stories — and there are a few variations — KFC genetically modified chickens so they would have multiple legs, resembling big, feathery spiders. In other versions, the chickens are said to be so full of hormones and chemicals that they develop enormous breasts or even lack beaks, feathers, and feet. And, so the story goes, Kentucky Fried Chicken was forced by the government to change its name to KFC because it could no longer legally call its product chicken. Of course, that's complete and utter fiction.
No government agency — neither the FDA, the USDA nor any other — forced KFC to change its name back in 1991. Incidentally, the mutant chicken story began circulating around 1995. KFC changed its name for several reasons but chief among them was that the state of Kentucky trademarked its name. Kentucky Fried Chicken became KFC to avoid paying the Commonwealth of Kentucky a licensing fee for using the word "Kentucky" in its name. That issue has since been resolved, but for years, KFC avoided using "Kentucky" in marketing.
Publicly, the company emphasized health reasons for the name change, saying it was diversifying the menu to include healthier options beyond a style of fried chicken. This meant the change was not about the "K," as was true, nor the "C," as some myths suggested, but about de-emphasizing the "F" for "fried." The goal was less focus on fried foods for a health-conscious public, or at least, that was the story. Neither of these explanations has anything to do with fictional mutant chickens.
The real chickens of KFC
On some level, the enduring food myth about mutant chickens is funny, and we can laugh at it. However, the myth has caused public relations harm to KFC. Since it continues to circulate, it must be frustrating for the company. In China, KFC sued companies that shared false stories featuring photoshopped images of mutant chickens. Courts awarded KFC $127,000 in damages in 2016.
The idea of mutant chickens falls apart pretty quickly under scrutiny. For one, have you ever seen anything remotely like that in real life? If genetically mutated chickens existed, reputable news sources would report on them, not just obscure websites or Facebook posts. Another point to consider: KFC is a massive company with over 30,000 locations around the world. It's been estimated that the chain uses at least 1 billion chickens per year. That means thousands of independent companies, including Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride, are contracted to raise these chickens. It would be impossible to keep such extreme genetic alterations secret. As it is, there is plenty of information available about the current conditions in which KFC suppliers raise chickens, and the company has faced significant criticism for these practices.
Remember, if something sounds unbelievable on the internet, trust your instincts. Research it using reputable sources and think critically about what the story is asking you to believe. If it sounds impossible, it just might be. But if you're still not convinced, you can always try a spice blend to recreate your own KFC at home.