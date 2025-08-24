How To Tell Whether That Gorgeous Recipe On Social Media Is AI-Generated

All of Tasting Table brand's content is written and edited by real, live humans. We do not use AI chat tools to write our content.

The world of food blogging and online recipes is flooded with AI-generated content. Just how bad is the situation? Reelmind says 68% of home cooks use AI recipes at least once a week. Information made stunning by the fact that the stat and the source are essentially fictional — an AI article about how many cooks use AI recipes. However, it's not wrong to say that AI recipes are slowly becoming ubiquitous. Fortunately, there are ways to tell you're dealing with AI recipes versus those written and tested by humans.

Recipes that have unrealistic images are a sure giveaway. Some AI-generated photos are easier to spot than others, often featuring glossy or unrealistic elements. The instructions may also be vague, repetitive, or worded strangely. If the recipe glosses over important steps or uses language that is too formal or inappropriate for cooking, consider that a red flag. AI tends to hallucinate or forget things. Look for outlandish instructions, like a recipe that asks you to put horseradish in your brownies. Some AI recipes have even been deadly.

Only follow food bloggers and chefs who you can tell are real people. Even videos can be faked, but if you can see the person cooking and follow the steps from start to finish in a YouTube or TikTok video, it's likely to be real and not AI-generated. If you are looking at print-only recipes, check the website's history. Do some research: How many recipes do they post per day? Does the website seem legitimate? Are there real humans behind the content? If there's a new dish every day, or more than once a day, that could be AI.