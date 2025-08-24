This Burst Of Fresh Flavor Will Make Your Store-Bought Frosting Taste Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a cake is hard work. But while that sometimes means settling for store-bought frosting, it doesn't have to mean settling for store-bought flavor. While there are plenty of acceptable pre-made frostings out there, most suffer from a less decadent texture and duller flavor compared to what you can make at home. The great thing is that with just a few simple hacks, you can get store-bought frosting much closer to that homemade taste and texture without having to start from scratch, providing the best of both worlds. You can add extra butter to store-bought frosting to help boost its taste and texture. And, if the flavor still needs a bit more help, all you need is a little mint extract.

Like other bright ingredients, including lemon juice and vinegar, mint extract can wake up a recipe and all the flavors that are already in it. You don't have to make your frosting taste completely like mint, but a dab of extract will make everything taste a bit fresher, and also add some depth and complexity that most store-bought frostings are lacking. While mint is not acidic like lemon juice, it can have the same enlivening effect on flavor, waking up your taste buds with a pop of freshness that pre-made frosting just doesn't have.

What's great is that mint as a flavor complements fruit, vanilla, and a good store-bought chocolate frosting as well. There just aren't many cake ingredients that it won't work with.