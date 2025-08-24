A Premium Ice Cream Brand Was Created With Help From A NASA Engineer

Freezer-burned ice cream can put a damper on anyone's night, especially if it's all you've thought about since you sat down at the dinner table. Robyn Sue Fisher, the founder of Smitten Ice Cream, wanted to address the problem of icy, unappetizing ice cream by going back to its source: the freezing process. Though it took her several years and several failed attempts, Fisher introduced the nation to nitrogen ice cream before the craze even struck.

Fisher wanted to create an ice cream product that eliminated emulsifiers and other additives (which contribute to shelf life but degrade overall quality) by decreasing the size of the ice crystals, ultimately resulting in a product with fewer ingredients and a smoother, creamier texture. As an MBA student from Stanford, Fisher experimented with existing machine parts and a tank of liquid nitrogen to practice freezing ingredients. She eventually recruited help from a former NASA engineer and a pastry chef to perfect not only the ice cream's formula, but the machine that creates it. With a little elbow grease and a whole lot of science, Fisher and her team invented the "Brrr Machine," the first of its kind to whip up Smitten Ice Cream, otherwise known as the freshest ice cream in San Francisco.