The Citrus Substitute You Should Try Adding To Icing Instead Of Lemon
Lemon icing is so entrenched in the dessert world that we just add it on instinct to almost everything. It works a miracle on comforting cinnamon rolls, pairs perfectly with decadent sponge cakes, and just about anything in need of a light, creamy brightness. Use it often enough, and those flavors will start to grow repetitive, the shine dulling a bit, and before you know it, you have to find something new to get the palate twinkling again. Here's the good news: You don't have to stray too far from the citrus family. If lemon doesn't cut it for you anymore, lime is a stellar substitute.
Similar at the core yet varying in nuance, it is no wonder lemon and lime are so interchangeable. Undeniably, they both have that zesty zing that sparkles anything they touch, but in entirely different ways. Whereas lemon's sour taste is still laced with subtle hints of sweetness, lime is sharper and crisper, with a stronger emphasis on citral aroma. If you thought lemon's brightness was mesmerizing, just wait until you taste what lime can do. It tackles a creamy, airy base with intensity and softness. The zest punches through tangy cream and adds complexity in every layer. The aroma, meanwhile, is soothing and simultaneously refreshing. The difference is minuscule in theory but monumental on the tongue.
An ingredient switch as seamless as you would expect
Figuring out how much lime to use in place of lemon is not difficult. The zest of one lemon equals around one and a half that of lime. As for the juice, lemon tends to yield twice as much juice as lime — Persian lime, Key lime, or any other type of lime — so if you have a recipe that calls for the juice of one lemon, it might require two limes. Once you have figured out the substitution ratio, all that's left to do is stick to the usual recipe. Beyond the simple mixture of sugar and cream, it could be the star of velvety thin glaze that is great for elevating bundt cakes and donuts. Extra ingredients like vanilla extract and softened butter will give you a lime buttercream — just the finishing touch every cupcake needs.
It goes without saying that a lime icing would work like a charm with lime-based desserts, like a three-layer key lime cake or lime tea cookies. That said, it's also marvelous for experimenting. Tropical fruits, abundant with sweetness and vibrancy, could always use some of the fruit's acidic sharpness to balance out their richness. Just imagine how great it will be drizzled over mango bars or sitting atop of a pineapple coconut poke cake. Yogurt barks and chocolate fudges are always better when met with a glaze of lime icing. Do not forget about drizzle some over breakfast sweets like waffles and crepes, either. That's one fantastic way to start the morning.