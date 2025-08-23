From sustainability, to rising prices, and a plethora of brands and labeling standards to sift through, food buying choices today can seem ... complicated, to say the least. Specifically, before buying your fish at Walmart for that weeknight baked salmon recipe, you might want to know that the retailer has been criticized for falling short in terms of quality and sustainability standards. While big box retailers like Walmart can be an excellent choice for value shopping, low prices, and big-name brands, historically the calibre of Walmart's seafood has been a bit unclear.

Though in recent years the household retailer has made strides in vocalizing its sustainable responsibility initiatives and launched sustainability-forward items like its Marine Stewardship Council certified sustainable canned tuna, Walmart has long been a bit behind other grocery store chains like Whole Foods, Safeway, and Aldi, that are generally trusted for their sustainable, quality seafood products. In contrast, Walmart has been the subject of lawsuits contesting the retailer's labeling liability, stated quality, and proposed fishery standards. Greenpeace Sustainable Seafood Consumer Hub rates Walmart as "mediocre" compared to other retailers, taking into account factors like transparency, initiatives, and policy. Overall, while Walmart has low prices, other retailers like Whole Foods have paved the way in sustainable seafood with clear sourcing transparency. For a balance of budget and quality, grocery stores like Aldi are more better know for their responsible seafood sourcing than Walmart is.