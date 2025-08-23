You May Never Think To Eat This 7-Eleven Sandwich, But You Absolutely Should
7-Eleven is one of the most ubiquitous convenience stores on the planet and a lifesaver for anyone on a road trip, late to work, or simply wanting a midnight snack. In addition to the hundreds of candies, chips, drinks, and slurpies, 7-Eleven has a pretty solid prepared foods lineup. We tried seven sandwiches from 7-Eleven, and our favorite sandwich might come as a surprise.
We ranked the sandwiches according to flavor, freshness, and structure. Believe it or not, the egg salad sandwich was a clear winner. Called the Simply Egg Salad Sandwich, this sandwich certainly lived up to its name as it consisted of nothing more than egg salad between two slices of white bread. Even the egg salad was a basic combination of eggs, mayo, and Dijon mustard. The creamy, savory eggs with that sweet, tangy Dijon made for a well-balanced taste. But less was more when it came to the egg salad sandwich because the structure and texture were perfect. The egg salad was creamy, while the larger chunks of egg whites were delightfully bouncy. The milk bread was luxuriously soft and fluffy yet still sturdy enough not to crumble or become soggy under the weight of the egg salad. Whereas sandwich lettuce might wilt and deli meats might become slimy, the taste and structural integrity of the Simply Egg Salad Sandwich will hold up for hours. It will successfully fuel your road trip, pack well for an outdoor picnic, and keep well in a workroom fridge.
American vs Japanese egg salad traditions
According to recent reviews on TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit, the Simply Egg Salad Sandwich is a take on the virally famous tamago sando, Japan's creamy, soft, and indulgent take on an egg salad sandwich. 7-Elevens are all over Japan, and the egg salad sando is one of its most beloved items. While the egg salad in the Simply Egg Salad Sandwich is as basic as the Japanese version, it has a bouncier, chewier texture than the egg salad sando's uniform creaminess. Furthermore, while both sandwiches are served on milk bread, the Japanese 7-Eleven's egg salad sando is crustless, while the American version leaves the crust on. Critics still say that Japanese milk bread is even softer than its American counterpart, but they applaud American 7-Eleven for the shift in composition and ingredients.
While the Simply Egg Salad Sandwich is wonderful in its simplicity, you can always bring a little more flavor to the mix with the help of simple seasonings. Draw from our za'atar egg salad recipe by sprinkling the egg salad with za'atar seasoning. Add a kick of spice with a sprinkling of cayenne. You can even steal garnishes from the hot dog station, like relish, sauerkraut, and pickled jalapeños, to upgrade your egg salad sandwich. Or, bring more crunch to the mix by piling chips into the sandwich like the 7-Eleven brand barbecue potato chips, which were one of our favorite 7-Eleven brand snacks.