The Simple Ingredient That Will Make Your Milk Seem Like It's From A Galaxy Far, Far Away
Fandom-related food is a great way to see your fictional favorites come to delicious life. For example, if you've ever wondered what the drinks depicted in Star Wars might taste like, there are plenty of options commercially available. While the blue milk at Disney's Galaxy's Edge doesn't contain real milk, you can easily replicate a version using any milk of your choosing just by adding one basic ingredient. A dash of blue food coloring will turn whatever milk you want into a "bantha" milk-inspired drink that's worthy of a place among the stars.
For a single serving, pour a cup of milk and add a small amount of blue food coloring. It only takes a few drops and a thorough mixing to make the milk a beautiful blue. The difference between liquid, gel, and Liqua-Gel food colorings comes down to a matter of thickness, so you'll want to use a simple liquid style to ensure it blends well. You can adjust the intensity of the blue color in your milk depending on how much or little food coloring you use.
With a few added ingredients, you can prepare a blue or even green milk that more closely resembles the ones offered at Disney parks. This will require both coconut and rice milk as well as a dash of vanilla extract, blue food coloring, and sugar. From there, just blend the ingredients, and serve.
More fandom food fun
Blue or green milk is an excellent start when preparing a full fandom feast, but there's a lot more you can do with a handful of basic ingredients. The addition of food coloring to any whole milk or type of plant milk you enjoy the most makes for a cosmically crave-worthy beverage, of course. In fact, it would make the perfect complement to a dish of Wookiee cookies or Princess Leia-inspired cinnamon buns.
If you're hosting a Star Wars watch party or similar gathering, consider all the foods you see represented in the films and TV shows and how they might look on your table. Whether you're making clever food puns like serving a bubble tea based on Boba Fett or reimagining a ronto wrap with grilled chunks of chicken or pork, the possibilities are as limitless as the stars across the galaxy.
Building off of the blue milk, try making an entire Star Wars-themed dessert or snack board complete with Yoda sodas served in Han Solo cups and more. Make your own blue milkshake by adding a generous scoop of ice cream and blending it with your homemade bantha milk. Make a Death Star-inspired cheese ball and build a charcuterie board around it using salami and toothpicks to make X-Wing and Tie Fighters. With the right ingredients and a little outside-the-box thinking, your fan food will be out of this world.