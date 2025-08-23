The Simple Ingredient That Will Make Your Milk Seem Like It's From A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Fandom-related food is a great way to see your fictional favorites come to delicious life. For example, if you've ever wondered what the drinks depicted in Star Wars might taste like, there are plenty of options commercially available. While the blue milk at Disney's Galaxy's Edge doesn't contain real milk, you can easily replicate a version using any milk of your choosing just by adding one basic ingredient. A dash of blue food coloring will turn whatever milk you want into a "bantha" milk-inspired drink that's worthy of a place among the stars.

For a single serving, pour a cup of milk and add a small amount of blue food coloring. It only takes a few drops and a thorough mixing to make the milk a beautiful blue. The difference between liquid, gel, and Liqua-Gel food colorings comes down to a matter of thickness, so you'll want to use a simple liquid style to ensure it blends well. You can adjust the intensity of the blue color in your milk depending on how much or little food coloring you use.

With a few added ingredients, you can prepare a blue or even green milk that more closely resembles the ones offered at Disney parks. This will require both coconut and rice milk as well as a dash of vanilla extract, blue food coloring, and sugar. From there, just blend the ingredients, and serve.