Does The Blue Milk At Disney's Galaxy's Edge Contain Real Milk?
Space ... the final frontier. No, wait — wrong franchise! Fans of "Star Wars" and Disney park foodies can attest that Galaxy's Edge is a fun, immersive experience that brings "Star Wars" to life in great detail. Everything from the environment, rides, merchandise, and character actors all the way to the clever recreations of fan favorite foods proves that this section of the theme park at both Disneyland and Disney World doesn't miss a beat.
If you've ever wondered what the blue and green milk of "Star Wars" film lore might taste like, you can actually sip on both kinds at a milk stand among the many quick service eateries at the Disney parks. Although the word "milk" is in the name, those who don't consume dairy can be reassured that both of these beverages are plant-based and vegan-friendly, made with a combination of rice and coconut milks.
The magic of multi-colored milk
Seeing Luke Skywalker drink blue milk in "A New Hope" and green milk in "The Last Jedi" gave fans decades of time to speculate about what each one must taste like. Thanks to the "Disney magic" of Galaxy's Edge, you can finally taste for yourself. According to the milk stand menu, blue milk has "alluring fruity characteristics," while green milk has "zippy citrus and tropical characteristics." For those who enjoy spirited cocktails, you can even get a blue milk with rum or a green milk with tequila. Nowhere near the most expensive drink at Galaxy's Edge, both milks are still solid beverage choices in their own right.
There's nothing quite like sipping on a blue or green milk in the middle of a Star Wars-inspired environment to make the overall experience that much more fulfilling. Even better is knowing that the plant-based milk makes these drinks accessible to a wider range of consumers.