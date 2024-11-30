Does The Blue Milk At Disney's Galaxy's Edge Contain Real Milk?

Space ... the final frontier. No, wait — wrong franchise! Fans of "Star Wars" and Disney park foodies can attest that Galaxy's Edge is a fun, immersive experience that brings "Star Wars" to life in great detail. Everything from the environment, rides, merchandise, and character actors all the way to the clever recreations of fan favorite foods proves that this section of the theme park at both Disneyland and Disney World doesn't miss a beat.

Advertisement

If you've ever wondered what the blue and green milk of "Star Wars" film lore might taste like, you can actually sip on both kinds at a milk stand among the many quick service eateries at the Disney parks. Although the word "milk" is in the name, those who don't consume dairy can be reassured that both of these beverages are plant-based and vegan-friendly, made with a combination of rice and coconut milks.