One Of The Most Expensive Drinks At Disney World Is At This Iconic Star Wars Bar
A vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is often seen as a rite of passage. But, as any seasoned park-goer will tell you, a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth will also leave your wallet significantly lighter. This is especially true for dining experiences. For example, Victoria and Albert's, the most expensive restaurant at Disney World, costs $295 per person. After a long day in the parks, there's no better way to unwind than with a nice cocktail. However, one drink at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Yub Nub, might make you rework your trip's budget.
Found at Oga's Cantina, one of the absolute best bars in Disney World, the Yub Nub is a delightful mixture of Malibu pineapple rum, Sailor Jerry spiced rum, passionfruit, and citrus juices. Served over ice, it's a sweet and refreshing way to beat the heat of the Florida sun. The drink costs $46, making it the most expensive cocktail in Galaxy's Edge, the park's "Star Wars" themed land. While pricey, the Yub Nub is served in a souvenir cup detailed with etchings of the Endor Moon, one of the iconic settings of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Most other cocktails at Oga's Cantina cost around $20, so it's not outrageous to pay $26 more for a souvenir cup to take home after your trip, especially considering the prices of Disney merchandise nowadays.
Another Star Wars cocktail served by Disney costs thousands of dollars
While the Yub Nub is one of the most expensive drinks found inside the Walt Disney World Resort, it pales in comparison to the most expensive drink ever served by Disney: the Kaiburr Crystal cocktail. This is yet another "Star Wars"-themed cocktail. It is found aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship and costs a jaw-dropping $5,000. Of course, this price does not include the already high costs of the price of admission aboard the Disney Cruise, but, if you're ordering the Kaiburr Crystal at Hyperspace Lounge, you likely don't have to think twice about budgets.
The drink is a combination of Camus cognac, Grand Marnier Quintessence cognac, Taylor Fladgate's Very Old Tawny Port (Kingsman Edition), yuzu, kumquat, and Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve bourbon, which is aged for 23 years. Also included in Disney's $5,000 Star Wars cocktail is a trip to Skywalker Ranch, George Lucas' private vineyard in Marin County, California that is otherwise unavailable for public tours. For those in good financial standing, a taste of the most expensive beverage in the galaxy might just be worth every penny.