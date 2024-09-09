One Of The Most Expensive Drinks At Disney World Is At This Iconic Star Wars Bar

A vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is often seen as a rite of passage. But, as any seasoned park-goer will tell you, a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth will also leave your wallet significantly lighter. This is especially true for dining experiences. For example, Victoria and Albert's, the most expensive restaurant at Disney World, costs $295 per person. After a long day in the parks, there's no better way to unwind than with a nice cocktail. However, one drink at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Yub Nub, might make you rework your trip's budget.

Found at Oga's Cantina, one of the absolute best bars in Disney World, the Yub Nub is a delightful mixture of Malibu pineapple rum, Sailor Jerry spiced rum, passionfruit, and citrus juices. Served over ice, it's a sweet and refreshing way to beat the heat of the Florida sun. The drink costs $46, making it the most expensive cocktail in Galaxy's Edge, the park's "Star Wars" themed land. While pricey, the Yub Nub is served in a souvenir cup detailed with etchings of the Endor Moon, one of the iconic settings of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Most other cocktails at Oga's Cantina cost around $20, so it's not outrageous to pay $26 more for a souvenir cup to take home after your trip, especially considering the prices of Disney merchandise nowadays.