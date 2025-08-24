Neutralize Paint Odor During Your Kitchen Makeover With This Simple Onion Hack

We've all been there. You're standing at the cutting board, with the blade of your knife poised just above the onion, and you apply just enough pressure. Within seconds, you feel that sting in the corners of your eyes as the scent of the onion settles into your nostrils. You power through, slice after slice, and soon you're squinting as your eyes water. You wonder why nature cursed the onion with these terrible fumes! But it turns out those fumes have a purpose after all. They may be able to neutralize the unpleasant smells in fresh paint.

This gets a little sciencey, but let's try to cover the basics. When you use fresh paint to brighten up your dark kitchen, it smells strongly because of compounds called aldehydes. Humans are very sensitive to these compounds and can smell even a tiny amount, which is why paint odor is so strong. Onions, when cut, release several compounds. The one that makes us cry is called Syn-propanethial-S-oxide. That compound reacts with aldehydes, effectively muting them for you.

Syn-propanethial-S-oxide is only released when you first cut into an onion. Onions also produce compounds called thiols, which can be released for over an hour. Thiols also react with aldehydes.