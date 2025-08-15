South Korea's Top Burger Chain Is Opening In The US, But What Makes It Stand Out?

On August 14, 2025, Lotteria, South Korea's top burger chain, opened its first store in the United States, specifically in Orange County, Los Angeles, giving this writer yet another reason to fly down to California. Founded in 1972, today, there are over 1,300 restaurants of this fast-food chain in South Korea alone. Additionally, you can also find hundreds of Lotteria franchises spread across Asia, including in Shinjuku, Tokyo, where my family and I enjoyed shrimp burgers, "shake it" fries, and melon sodas.

I would not be surprised if one day, Lotteria makes it on a list for being one of the best regional fast food chains across the country and adds more locations across America. TikTokers are already naming it the best burger chain in Los Angeles, and they waited hours to get in. Lotteria's unique menu offerings are what make Lotteria stand out from other fast-food chains that offer burgers and fries. For breakfast, back in the Japanese Lotteria chain, I enjoyed a bacon egg sandwich with the thickest slab of bacon. At Lotteria's flagship American store, you can enjoy items such as Korean barbecue rice bowls, loaded fries, "shake it" chicken, a burger with its buns made from bibimbap, classic shrimp burgers, and a burger that has both a fried shrimp cutlet and a bulgogi seasoned beef patty. Additionally, you can order a beef patty with slices of bulgogi on top.