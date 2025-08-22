10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Seafood Boils

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A seafood boil is a one-pot meal consisting of a variety of seafood (shrimp, crab, clams, you name it), tender potatoes, sweet corn, and smoky sausage, all simmered in a flavorful broth of Cajun spices and aromatics. It's a popular dish across the South as well as up and down the East Coast, with roots that trace back to the low-country Cajun and Creole cooking of Louisiana. This seafood meal is traditionally served in a heaping pile — messy, flavorful, and meant to be shared.

When made right, a seafood boil recipe is one of the tastiest ways to enjoy the ocean's bounty. But getting the perfect balance of flavor, texture, and presentation requires a little know-how. As a trained chef and cookbook author, I've made my share of seafood boils, which is a summer staple in our house. With a husband from the South who holds his food traditions close and easy access to fresh seafood here on the coast, I've learned what works (and what doesn't). Take note of these common missteps, and you'll be well on your way to serving a finger-licking-good seafood boil that wows your family and friends.