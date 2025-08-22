Why It's Illegal To Harvest Certain Caviar In The US (And Which Kinds Are Still Legal)

Any way you spin it, caviar is luxurious. The expertly harvested, salt-cured eggs of the sturgeon fish can cost hundreds of dollars per ounce. But, some varieties of caviar are considered even more luxurious than others — and some are illegal altogether. Kaluga roe and Osetra roe caviar are totally legal in the U.S., but the sale, import, and farming of Beluga caviar remains (mostly) illegal. As of 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Beluga sturgeon are so rare that the annual catch doesn't exceed 100 units. Compounding the population issue, female Beluga take a lengthy 15 years to reach reproductive maturity (i.e., the point at which they can produce caviar eggs at all).

Due to the demand for its mild, smooth flavor, the Beluga sturgeon was hit hard by overfishing, and in 2005, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service enacted a ban to protect the critically endangered species. In other countries, however, the sale of Beluga caviar remains legal. The United Nations issued a temporary ban on all caviar sales (including Beluga) in 2006 to give overfished species a chance to repopulate, but lifted the ban in 2007. It's an ethical epicureanism issue reminiscent of Nobu's past controversy over serving bluefin tuna, even after it became an endangered species. The commercial seafood industry at large has adopted more sustainable farming practices to help curtail ecological issues. But, still, Beluga caviar is off-limits under U.S. legislation.