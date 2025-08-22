Why People Usually Avoid This LongHorn Steakhouse Menu Item
LongHorn Steakhouse has a wide fan following from its offering of a long list of different cuts of steak, sides, fish, and chicken at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere. Still, an extensive menu holds the potential for subpar menu items, and we found that the menu item to avoid at Longhorn Steakhouse is salmon.
According to Longhorn Steakhouse's menu, the salmon is "fresh" and "marinated in [its] signature bourbon marinade." Unfortunately, its description over-promised according to our experience. Salmon is supposed to be rich and buttery with moist, meaty flakes. And a bourbon marinade will complement the savoriness of the fish with a balance of spicy sweetness. But the bourbon salmon we tasted was neither flaky nor flavorful. We didn't taste any sweetness from the marinade or the savory fish. We surmise it's because the fish was overcooked, which would also account for its dry, tough texture.
Our main concern was with the fish itself, but we found additional complaints from customer reviews. One customer on Trustpilot wrote that the marinade created a hard, dry barrier to the salmon. The review said, "I couldn't even get my fork to penetrate the top." A customer on Yelp complained that the fish "bordered on excessively salty." Most disconcerting of all was a review on Longhorn Steakhouse's own Facebook page that said the salmon gave them food poisoning. While we found plenty of glowing reviews, the inconsistencies from customer to customer and location to location aren't worth the risk.
What Longhorn Steakhouse menu items to order
It might not be a surprise that fish isn't the thing to order at a steakhouse. But we have a list of tasty menu items that aren't steak. So if red meat isn't your favorite, we enjoyed the cowboy pork chops, baby back ribs, Redrock grilled shrimp, and parmesan-crusted chicken. According to some insider tips from a former employee, you can put a Parmesan crust on any protein, and she specifically recommends Parm-crusting your salmon. Perhaps the tangy, herby Ranch dressing, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese will bring the flavor and moisture that the bourbon salmon lacked. Another tip she shares is that you can get a side of protein to supplement the main protein. Consequently, you can order a menu item like the baby back ribs or a small filet of beef with a small side of salmon. They'll serve you a smaller portion of salmon. So, if it turns out to be dry, you can still enjoy the main protein.
Of course, Longhorn's specialty is steak. Many of our favorite menu items at Longhorn Steakhouse were relegated to cuts of steak, namely the Outlaw Ribeye, an ultra-juicy, ultra-tender bone-in cut with a perfect char-grill and the perfect amount of seasoning. Flo's Filet, a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth sirloin filet, is another fan favorite.