Why People Usually Avoid This LongHorn Steakhouse Menu Item

LongHorn Steakhouse has a wide fan following from its offering of a long list of different cuts of steak, sides, fish, and chicken at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere. Still, an extensive menu holds the potential for subpar menu items, and we found that the menu item to avoid at Longhorn Steakhouse is salmon.

According to Longhorn Steakhouse's menu, the salmon is "fresh" and "marinated in [its] signature bourbon marinade." Unfortunately, its description over-promised according to our experience. Salmon is supposed to be rich and buttery with moist, meaty flakes. And a bourbon marinade will complement the savoriness of the fish with a balance of spicy sweetness. But the bourbon salmon we tasted was neither flaky nor flavorful. We didn't taste any sweetness from the marinade or the savory fish. We surmise it's because the fish was overcooked, which would also account for its dry, tough texture.

Our main concern was with the fish itself, but we found additional complaints from customer reviews. One customer on Trustpilot wrote that the marinade created a hard, dry barrier to the salmon. The review said, "I couldn't even get my fork to penetrate the top." A customer on Yelp complained that the fish "bordered on excessively salty." Most disconcerting of all was a review on Longhorn Steakhouse's own Facebook page that said the salmon gave them food poisoning. While we found plenty of glowing reviews, the inconsistencies from customer to customer and location to location aren't worth the risk.