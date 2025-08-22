The Canned Alternative For More Affordable Homemade 'Crab Cakes'

The golden, crispy exterior and tender center of crab cakes make them a dish one could easily enjoy every day — if you're made of money. As much as we love crab cakes, sometimes we also love a budget-friendly alternative that's just as good. For a treat that's delicious with a lower price tag, opt for canned salmon when making "crab" cakes.

Sure, there are canned crab meat options that are around the same price as their seafood counterparts, but honestly, they rarely taste as good as the pricier options. Fortunately, salmon is an underrated ingredient for satiating your crab cake cravings, and there are plenty of canned salmon brands that deliver quality without the high price tag. Plus, the budget-friendly option is great for when you want to cook crab cakes for a crowd, but with a low-cost twist.

Both canned crab and salmon have a similar flaky, tender texture, so the latter can easily take the crustacean's place when making classic crab cakes. Where they do differ slightly, though, is with taste. While they both share a sweet, buttery flavor, salmon leans richer, whereas crab tends to have a mineral aftertaste. If you're the type to dip crab meat in an inordinate amount of butter or add heady spices to your crab boil, you can embrace salmon's full-bodied taste in the seafood cakes. Otherwise, add slightly more salt to balance out the flavor.