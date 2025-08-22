How To Incorporate Cottage Cheese Into Pasta Salads Without Changing The Texture

Cottage cheese seems to be all the rage these days, partly because it's packed full of protein as a healthy snack. However, cottage cheese is far more than just a way to add protein to your morning bowl of fruit, because it's also an alternative to fattier options like mayonnaise in an array of dishes. One dish that can benefit from cottage cheese's protein factor is your next bowl of pasta salad — but there's a way it should be incorporated to achieve the best texture.

That cottage cheese needs to have a smooth consistency, and there are a few different ways to blend or puree those chunks out to make it happen. First, you can mix the cottage cheese in your blender until it's smooth. Another handy kitchen appliance that will do the trick is your food processor. And to make it even easier, use your immersion blender directly in the bowl. Any of these techniques and appliances will effortlessly break up those clumps rather quickly so that it's smooth before it's tossed with the pasta and other ingredients.