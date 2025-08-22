For Perfect Seafood Stock, You Need To Skip This Type Of Shellfish
We are convinced that briny and aromatic seafood stock is what inspired the term "liquid gold." Few things make such a rich and sumptuous backdrop for everything from stews to seafood risotto to a savory seafood gravy. But, there are some types of shellfish that have no business in a broth.
To make a flavorful seafood stock, you'll want to combine aromatic elements like onions, garlic, and herbs with vegetables and some combination of fish bones or shells from lobster, shrimp, crawfish, or crab. Simmering these ingredients together with some water and seasonings draws out all of the seafood flavor from the shells and results in a versatile and luxurious stock that you're free to use to your heart's content.
You may have noticed that we named only a few of the many flavorful, shelled sea critters that exist. What about oysters, mussels, and clams? They don't work as well in a stock.These types of shellfish fall into the mollusk category, whereas other shellfish like shrimp are technically crustaceans. Mollusk shells are are made up of a substance called calcium carbonate. While the meat inside is flavorful and delicious, oyster, mussel, and clam shells contain very little flavor, and using them in a stock would be akin to plopping a few limestone rocks in your pot. So, unless you're looking to make stone soup, it's best to skip the mollusks.
What shells you should be using in seafood stock and how to use it
For the same reasons that mollusk shells don't work in a seafood stock, the compounds that crustacean shells are made of are what make them perfect for it. Shellfish like lobster, shrimp, crab, and crawfish have shells made up of a material called chitin. These shells also contain water-soluble substances like proteins and sugars, as well as aromatic compounds. Because of their water solubility, these compounds can leech into liquids and impart that rich umami flavor that makes seafood so special.
A great seafood stock can be the starting point for a plethora of stellar dishes. There are tons of fish stews and soups from around the world that begin with a yummy seafood stock, from cozy New England clam chowder to the spicy Korean maeun-tang. It can also be used as the cooking liquid in rice-based dishes like seafood risotto or paella. Seafood stock is also a necessary ingredient in a classic French bouillabaisse, a dish that's sure to impress even the poshest of diners. If you have some shrimp shells on hand, don't throw them out and make a stock instead. Then, you can properly store your stock in the freezer where it should keep at peak quality for around three months. Just enough time to whip up the dozens of recipes craving a boost of flavor from a yummy seafood stock.