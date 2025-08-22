For Perfect Seafood Stock, You Need To Skip This Type Of Shellfish

We are convinced that briny and aromatic seafood stock is what inspired the term "liquid gold." Few things make such a rich and sumptuous backdrop for everything from stews to seafood risotto to a savory seafood gravy. But, there are some types of shellfish that have no business in a broth.

To make a flavorful seafood stock, you'll want to combine aromatic elements like onions, garlic, and herbs with vegetables and some combination of fish bones or shells from lobster, shrimp, crawfish, or crab. Simmering these ingredients together with some water and seasonings draws out all of the seafood flavor from the shells and results in a versatile and luxurious stock that you're free to use to your heart's content.

You may have noticed that we named only a few of the many flavorful, shelled sea critters that exist. What about oysters, mussels, and clams? They don't work as well in a stock.These types of shellfish fall into the mollusk category, whereas other shellfish like shrimp are technically crustaceans. Mollusk shells are are made up of a substance called calcium carbonate. While the meat inside is flavorful and delicious, oyster, mussel, and clam shells contain very little flavor, and using them in a stock would be akin to plopping a few limestone rocks in your pot. So, unless you're looking to make stone soup, it's best to skip the mollusks.