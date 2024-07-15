The Proper Way To Store Homemade Stock To Preserve Its Taste

Making stock at home is a great way to regain control over what food you're putting into your body. It's also a great way to make use of your leftover cooking scraps since they can be made into a flavorful base instead of simply being tossed in the trash. The process of making stock at home isn't all that complex, but it does take a little effort on your part so it would be a shame to have it all go to waste through improper storage.

There are really only three ways to store homemade stock: Refrigerate it for short term use, freeze it for mid-term storage, or pressure can it for long term storage. Stock will stay fresh in your fridge for no more than four or five days but can be frozen for up to three months. It's certainly possible that your homemade stock will remain edible past the three-month mark in the freezer but you will start to see a drop-off in terms of flavor. At most, use your frozen stock before six to nine months have passed. You can defrost it by placing it in the fridge overnight. Pressure canners are a great way to maintain freshness if you want to make a large batch all at once since they keep stock at its best for one year.