The Best Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat You Can Buy On Amazon, According To Reviews
Even if you're not a professional chef spending multiple hours per day standing in the kitchen, you're probably well aware of the effects of being on your feet for too long. If you already have muscle pains, the last thing you need is to aggravate those muscles even more by standing on the hard floor for even an hour or two as you cook. That's where anti-fatigue kitchen mats come into play, a relief from the pressures of standing on cold, hard floors for too long, and luckily, Amazon reviewers have let us know exactly which anti-fatigue mat to invest in.
According to reviews, this HEBE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug Set will be the best addition to any kitchen, and not just because it comes in a set of two. At the time of writing, this mat set has over 5,800 reviews on Amazon and 4.6/5 stars, with 79% of reviews coming from the five-star category. One reviewer said that the mats "truly transformed [their] kitchen experience," explaining that the mats combine "comfort, safety, and style seamlessly." Another customer couldn't stop talking about how much they "love, love these mats," crediting the brand for its ability to "bounce back to form" with colors that are "still vibrant even after wiping them with a wet rag." While one of the more negative reviews cited that the mats "move around way too easily," another customer chimed in to add that they "have never experienced any slipping or sliding."
HEBE's anti-fatigue kitchen mat provides comfort for home chefs
This anti-fatigue kitchen rug set is made from a .4-inch thick stylish cut of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) manufactured by HEBE. The purchase comes with two mats, one smaller-sized and one larger, in a variety of colors and different rustic-chic designs (here are some other ways to design the ultimate country kitchen). The sets also come in three different sizes, that way you can pick measurements that best fit the space you're looking to fill. At the time of publication, this mat set is going for $31.98, but who's to say it won't be discounted the next time Prime Day rolls around, like these 15 of the best small appliance deals from earlier this year.
Anti-fatigue mats work because they alleviate the discomfort that comes from standing in one place for too long and restricted circulation. The mats are made from a soft, foamy, shock-absorbing material that creates a barrier between you and the unrelenting floor. The soft texture of the mat encourages small movements and readjustments, supporting blood flow, and it should bounce right back to the shape you found it in despite continued use. While these mats are popular choices in the kitchen, like how they're the kitchen accessory that helps Ina Garten beat cooking fatigue, anti-fatigue mats are also a common sight in offices and at cash registers.