The Mistake You Never Want To Make After Cleaning Your Oven
Keeping your oven clean is the smart and safe thing to do, but one thing not all of us are aware of is that there's a necessary waiting period between when you clean and when you can use the oven again. Without giving this hard-working kitchen appliance a break, all the best intentions of food safety go right out the window. So, let's break down the essentials of exactly how long after cleaning your oven you should pause before cooking up dinner again. This way, you can be confident in the safety of you and your family.
When you notice residue, smoke, stickiness, or just an off taste to your food, it's time to clean your oven. There are cheap tools for breaking down tough oven buildup, like pumice stones or toothbrushes, but you may be able to avoid even getting to this level of elbow grease if you just routinely clean the oven every three to six months, especially if you utilize it consistently. It's most important, however, to remember to adjust how long you refrain from using the oven post-clean depending on whether you use chemicals or not.
If you skip this, you may be cooking your food in toxic fumes. Not letting chemicals and cleaners dissipate is one of the biggest kitchen cleaning mistakes that can turn toxic. To be safe, wait 24 hours if using chemicals. If you choose a chemical-free oven cleaning method, it's still advisable to wait at least an hour.
Safety tips for cleaning your oven
To go along with this waiting period, remember you should never clean your oven when it's still warm. The heat can be dangerous and may catalyze a spread of any chemicals you're using. Additionally, using the oven's self-cleaning feature may not be effective enough to really tackle grease and residue in your oven — which, again, can lead to harmful chemicals in your food — so it's best to do this task manually. This way, you have more control over what products you use. Your safest bet is a surprisingly simple and cheap concoction of water and baking soda, with vinegar subbed in for tougher jobs. You can also call on that vinegar with water and lemon juice to give your oven a steam bath from the inside.
Even if you clean your oven without any chemicals, it's always best to give the appliance a rest between the wash and its next cooking task. Even if it's something safe like vinegar, you may not want those potent aromas hanging around and seeping into that evening's particular recipe. To help ensure the dissipation of your cleaning solutions, run the oven for a short period at a higher temperature, then double-check for any lingering odors. After 24 hours for chemical cleaners and one or two hours for natural methods, and when you can no longer detect any scents from those cleaners, your oven is clean, safe, and ready to roast.