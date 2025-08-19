Are Green Beans Actually Beans? Here's What You Should Know

The botany of the dinner plate can be a confusing subject, with names and uses for various ingredients leading us scientifically astray. Tomatoes, famously, are actually a fruit, despite being used primarily in savory dishes. Then again, so are cucumbers and plenty of other "vegetables," like squashes. When it comes to green beans, there is slightly less subtlety to the designation — at least in the name. Green beans are, in fact, beans; they are simply harvested a little bit earlier in the growth cycle. However, at this stage they too are technically considered a fruit.

Most of the beans we eat actually come from a single species, the common bean, also known as Phaseolus vulgaris. Kidney beans, black beans, navy beans, pinto beans, and cannellini beans — all of these common kitchen ingredients come from different variants of the same plant species, including green beans too. Most of the green beans that we eat derive from a plant that may have produced kidney beans, but rather than allowing them to reach maturity, they are instead plucked from the vine in an immature state.

When harvested earlier like this, the bean pods are good to eat whole, functioning in the pan more like a green vegetable than a legume. If you want to see this for yourself, all you have to do is split a green bean in half. When you do, you'll be able to spot the small, immature beans in the middle.