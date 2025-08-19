This Classic Piece Of Furniture Might Be The Perfect Place To Display Your Cookbooks

Looking for a low-profile yet elegant way to display your favorite cookbooks? The perfect piece of furniture should fit in small spaces and offer hidden storage, but still showcase your style. That is where a credenza comes in.

According to interior designer Kelly Stone, "It's a great way to show off your personality, treasured decor items, and even books," (via Martha Stewart). This incredibly versatile piece is commonly used in dining rooms to hold dishware, in hallways to display decorative pieces, and in bedrooms to neatly hide linens or clutter. They can be quite elegant and are often made of wood or other materials, depending on the style you choose, such as traditional, Scandinavian, or mid-century modern. Because a credenza is often wide and mid-height, it provides the perfect surface to stack your classic cookbooks, which can be swapped out based on the seasons. This speaks to your personality and adds a pop to your kitchen, entryway, or even dining room.

Coincidentally, the credenza works perfectly in modern kitchens as its name has roots in 14th-century Italian, for the word "belief," where the chefs and housekeepers would taste their food before serving. It's often depicted in many paintings where gorgeous bowls of fruit are overflowing.