This Sparkling Brunch Cocktail Puts A Moody Spin On The Traditional Mimosa
Nothing to "wine" about here, officer (sorry). It's time to transition Lambrusco from the dinner spread to the breakfast table. Traditional mimosas combine orange juice and dry champagne. But, for a mimosa variation that brings inherent elegance and moodiness in all the right ways, upgrade the ingredients to Lambrusco and blood orange juice.
If you haven't tried it before, Lambrusco is a sparkling red wine from Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. Lambrusco has the unique distinction of being lively and cheerful but not sweet. This fruit-forward, low-ABV, semi-dry, vibrantly acidic wine is all about versatility. Plus, Lambrusco is often served over ice cubes, so no biggie if you've forgotten to chill the bottle overnight (45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for serving).
In this reimagined mimosa, Lambrusco's effervescence delivers the bubbly mouthfeel of the champagne in a classic mimosa, while the fresh-squeezed blood orange juice brings major depth. Compared to regular orange juice, blood oranges are tarter, floral, and slightly sweeter — all of which makes the ingredient a natural complement to Lambrusco's tasting notes of blackberry jam, cherry, and plum, followed by violet, soil, and dried herbs.
Following traditional mimosa assembly, simply combine equal parts blood orange juice and Lambrusco in a flute glass to prepare. No stirring necessary. Even though blood orange juice doesn't typically come pre-squeezed and bottled in grocery stores, hand-squeezing is well worth the extra effort for this dimensional drink — and we have a few orange-squeezing tips to help you out.
Lambrusco and blood orange juice make the moodiest mimosas
Thanks to its uncomplicated prep, this mimosa variation is also super easy to batch for a crowd. Brunch guests will be pleased and impressed to spy a pitcher of this deep red mimosa on the table. Or, simply place the Lambrusco and blood orange juice bottles on the table and allow guests to serve themselves.
For an aesthetically-appealing garnish, perch a notched blood orange slice or orange zest twist on the rim of the glass. If you're feeling extra pleasure-oriented at weekend brunch, you could even take a cue from the classic French 75 cocktail and spike your mimosa with gin. To assemble, add an ounce of gin, a splash of simple syrup, Lambrusco, and O.J. to an ice-filled shaker, agitate, and strain into chilled glasses. The floral notes of the gin complement the tart, slightly floral blood orange juice, while the Lambrusco's dark fruity tones deliver all the balancing sweetness needed.
The Lambrusco's clean finish lets savory, heartier brunch dishes shine, like eggs Benedict, corned beef hash, or shakshuka. Effervescent spirits also naturally cleanse the palate between bites, facilitating even fuller enjoyment of a knockout morning meal. Pro tip: Blood oranges are in season during the winter, so this upgraded mimosa can be the perfect moody sipper for cold-weather months.