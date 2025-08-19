This Sparkling Brunch Cocktail Puts A Moody Spin On The Traditional Mimosa

Nothing to "wine" about here, officer (sorry). It's time to transition Lambrusco from the dinner spread to the breakfast table. Traditional mimosas combine orange juice and dry champagne. But, for a mimosa variation that brings inherent elegance and moodiness in all the right ways, upgrade the ingredients to Lambrusco and blood orange juice.

If you haven't tried it before, Lambrusco is a sparkling red wine from Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. Lambrusco has the unique distinction of being lively and cheerful but not sweet. This fruit-forward, low-ABV, semi-dry, vibrantly acidic wine is all about versatility. Plus, Lambrusco is often served over ice cubes, so no biggie if you've forgotten to chill the bottle overnight (45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for serving).

In this reimagined mimosa, Lambrusco's effervescence delivers the bubbly mouthfeel of the champagne in a classic mimosa, while the fresh-squeezed blood orange juice brings major depth. Compared to regular orange juice, blood oranges are tarter, floral, and slightly sweeter — all of which makes the ingredient a natural complement to Lambrusco's tasting notes of blackberry jam, cherry, and plum, followed by violet, soil, and dried herbs.

Following traditional mimosa assembly, simply combine equal parts blood orange juice and Lambrusco in a flute glass to prepare. No stirring necessary. Even though blood orange juice doesn't typically come pre-squeezed and bottled in grocery stores, hand-squeezing is well worth the extra effort for this dimensional drink — and we have a few orange-squeezing tips to help you out.