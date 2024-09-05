The Best Type Of Champagne For Delicious Homemade Mimosas

You can never go wrong with crowd-pleasing mimosas. They're delicious and refreshing; simple with only two ingredients; and they're endlessly customizable, from the ratio of orange juice to sparkling wine to possible other flavors you can add. Before you tinker, though, it helps to know the basics. The secret lies in the right bubbly. By knowing which variety to use, you can make your next batch of mimosas right in your kitchen and wind up with high-end restaurant quality.

This requires understanding the profiles of the different types of Champagne in terms of a sweet-to-dry range. Doux or the more accessible demi-sec Champagnes are sweetest; demi-secs have about 32 to 50 grams of residual sugar per liter. If you prefer sweet drinks, it's worth seeking out demi-sec, but that much sweetness plus fruity juice won't be as well-balanced. Meanwhile, dry and extra dry Champagnes are not actually the dryest; those labels are in relation to the sweeter varieties. Dry Champagnes (which have 17 to 32 grams of sugar per liter), as well as the next-driest category, brut, are the best mimosa options. Bruts and extra bruts hover, respectively, at six to 12 and zero to six grams of sugar per liter.

Despite being less-sweet Champagnes, these categories are actually a sweet spot for these citrusy cocktails. Dry Champagnes are tougher to find — many Champagne houses don't make them anymore. So, you'll more likely end up with brut if you want to stay in this perfect middle ground.