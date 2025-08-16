This Creamy Taco Sauce From Costco Is So Good We Could Eat It By Itself

While sampling nearly a dozen ready-to-grab meals at Costco, we stumbled upon an unexpected condiment that took a run-of-the-mill meal into a treat we can't stop obsessing over. Tucked into a pre-made taco kit is a small container of what is labeled as cilantro lime crema. This creamy stuff is so good, we could easily see it being used as salad dressing, a dip for chips, and a creamy spread for sandwiches. Not only a perfect complement to tacos, this crema is the kind of fresh, earthly flavor you want to smother on top of proteins and drizzle onto grilled corn.

It turns out this condiment is exclusively sold at Costco and made by Don Pancho. Don Pancho creates this Cilantro Lime Crema with cilantro, lime juice, and sour cream. Should you discover that the product is out of stock, copycat recipes have thankfully emerged online. We evidently aren't the only fans of the stuff who can't get enough.