This Creamy Taco Sauce From Costco Is So Good We Could Eat It By Itself
While sampling nearly a dozen ready-to-grab meals at Costco, we stumbled upon an unexpected condiment that took a run-of-the-mill meal into a treat we can't stop obsessing over. Tucked into a pre-made taco kit is a small container of what is labeled as cilantro lime crema. This creamy stuff is so good, we could easily see it being used as salad dressing, a dip for chips, and a creamy spread for sandwiches. Not only a perfect complement to tacos, this crema is the kind of fresh, earthly flavor you want to smother on top of proteins and drizzle onto grilled corn.
It turns out this condiment is exclusively sold at Costco and made by Don Pancho. Don Pancho creates this Cilantro Lime Crema with cilantro, lime juice, and sour cream. Should you discover that the product is out of stock, copycat recipes have thankfully emerged online. We evidently aren't the only fans of the stuff who can't get enough.
This ingredient deserves a permanent spot in your kitchen
While some Costco visitors have noted that the use-by date is short on the product, plenty of gourmands have found creative uses for the ingredient. "I just picked this up on a whim the other day and it's so good I want to drink it as a side," gushed one Redditor. Another adoring netizen wrote about using the sauce in poke bowls and Mexican-style dishes. After all, there's a reason why this condiment is described as an "everything" sauce.
Whether you're looking to upgrade sandwiches or turn up some flavor dials for tomorrow's menus, we can easily see spooning this sauce onto toasted pieces of bread, waffles, crispy chicken, baked salmon, and french fries. The more culinary inclined may want to dehydrate the crema to wrap meats, potatoes, and firmer cheeses or simply enhance a charcuterie platter with a stack of dehydrated strips. Some flavors are just that good and versatile, and Don Pancho has nailed it with Cilantro Lime Crema.