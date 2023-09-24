What Happens When You Put Condiments In A Food Dehydrator

If you think squirting your favorite ketchup or spicy mustard into your food dehydrator will result in a disgusting mess that will require extra hours spent cleaning the kitchen, we have surprisingly good news for you: Using your dehydrator for your most treasured condiments can not only help you bring extra flavor to dishes but also serve as quick snacks if you're on the go.

With a little bit of creativity, you'll be confidently putting together concoctions of barbecue sauce, hot sauce, and ketchup to produce strips of what looks like fruit leather in condiment form. Yet instead of chewy pieces of kiwi and banana, these dehydrated sheets of sauces can be placed onto hot dogs and sandwiches or be used as an easy boost of flavor for tonight's dinner plate. In LA, ketchup leather is used to adorn juicy burgers, and there's no reason why you can't employ a similar technique for your next backyard party.