Rushing against the clock to prepare a Beef Stroganoff or Philly Cheesesteak? While efficiency always invites sacrifice, Hamburger Helper is notoriously adept at providing quick turnaround dishes. That said, there's no denying the company's flavors leave space for enhancements; luckily, there's one recurring recommendation: Montreal Steak Seasoning.

Easily bought online, McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning is passionately touted as a solution for transforming bland-tasting meats. Peppery, with distinct zing from garlic and onion, it adds an elevating stamp to basic ingredients. "You can't go wrong with this spice. Great for beef steaks, hamburgers, or pork chops," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Another raved, "Who needs to go to a steakhouse when you have this seasoning[?]"

The jury has exited, re-entered, and given a solid verdict: Montreal seasoning is amongst the best ingredients to add to Hamburger Helper. Quick, easy, and effective, it's a great addition to your tried-and-true staples from Hamburger Helper.