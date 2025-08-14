The Store-Bought Spice Blend That Elevates Hamburger Helper
Rushing against the clock to prepare a Beef Stroganoff or Philly Cheesesteak? While efficiency always invites sacrifice, Hamburger Helper is notoriously adept at providing quick turnaround dishes. That said, there's no denying the company's flavors leave space for enhancements; luckily, there's one recurring recommendation: Montreal Steak Seasoning.
Easily bought online, McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning is passionately touted as a solution for transforming bland-tasting meats. Peppery, with distinct zing from garlic and onion, it adds an elevating stamp to basic ingredients. "You can't go wrong with this spice. Great for beef steaks, hamburgers, or pork chops," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Another raved, "Who needs to go to a steakhouse when you have this seasoning[?]"
The jury has exited, re-entered, and given a solid verdict: Montreal seasoning is amongst the best ingredients to add to Hamburger Helper. Quick, easy, and effective, it's a great addition to your tried-and-true staples from Hamburger Helper.
What does it actually contain?
There is a method behind the magic. Montreal Steak Seasoning is a careful combination of coarse salt, black and red pepper, garlic, onion, and paprika extractives — all wrapped up in sunflower oil. It's simple, but, according to most reviewers, deliciously so.
Not all feedback was glowing, though, and interestingly, its ingredients fueled the flames amongst the naysayers. On one Reddit thread, a discussion debated the use of Montreal seasoning to enhance Hamburger Helper's Beef Stroganoff. "These spice mixes are always good but often incredibly basic and easy to do similar with what's in the cupboard," one user commented. "I sometimes buy them as references and work out a good blend/ratio myself." In terms of long-term value, this commenter has a constructive point. It is possible to make your own spice blends at home for ultimate flavor control, and stored correctly, they last for two years.
Is McCormick's recipe replicable? Probably. Is it the perfect entry point for home-chefs already rushing to pull a tasty meal together? Definitely. "McCormick's Montreal steak (less sodium) seasoning is honestly piquing my interest in the world of spice," one Reddit user wrote. That simplicity doesn't detract from its authenticity (incidentally, yes, Montreal Steak Seasoning really is from Montreal). The general consensus? McCormick's blend is ideal for low-effort meal enhancements.