Give Your Burgers Cuban Flair With These Toppings
The phrase, "the best of both worlds" is an axiomatic preposition for a reason. When two powerhouses meet, the result can be even better than its individual components — such as, for instance, this Cuban-style grilled cheese sandwich mashup. Now, we're back with another fully-loaded, Cuban-inspired culinary creation with major craveability: the Cuban burger. Simply skip the pork and top your beef burgers with all the dimensional toppings of a classic Cuban sando.
A traditional Cuban sandwich comprises a base of tender, marinated roast pork and ham, topped with a vibrant array of Swiss cheese, dill pickle slices, and bright yellow mustard. It's all about the savory flavor profile and the juicy mouthfeel — both of which are still retained by swapping the signature pork for a burger patty. This protein swap also majorly reduces prep time, as the roast pork needed for a classic Cubano is typically slow-cooked for multiple hours.
To assemble, simply grill or pan-fry your burgers as you normally would. Then, melt a slice of Swiss cheese on top, before layering on pickle slices and topping with a mustard-and-mayo-smeared bun. To mimic the Cubano's pressed style, gently place your assembled burger back on the hot grill (or stove) for a few minutes, toasting both sides and pressing lightly with the back of the spatula. Or, if you own a panini press appliance, a light-handed smush between the hot plates will get the job done in an extra-toasty style.
Load basic burgers with pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese
To really preserve that Cubano style, trade a standard pillowy burger bun for two slices of crusty Cuban bread. These dense and chewy loaves can be found at specialty grocery stores. Otherwise, a few French baguette slices will also capture the same texture. Foodies can easily slice the long baguette into multiple burger buns using a long serrated knife.
For a double-meat masterpiece, grillmasters can take a cue from the unique Tampa-style Cubano and try topping their burgers with a few slices of Genoa salami. The cured meat comes ready to eat, so it doesn't require any extra prep steps. Plus, the sharp umami flavor pairs fabulously alongside the savory beef patty. Alternatively, keep it traditional and add a slice of deli ham instead of the salami. You could even give your Cubano sammy a twist and swap the Swiss cheese for butter provalone for a more classic burger flavor profile.
Cuban-inspired burgers are a hearty upgrade for busy weeknight dinners, just as they are an impressive burger revamp for cookouts and backyard barbecues. Hosts can even grill a big batch of burgers with Swiss melted on top, then pass them off to guests to top with mustard, mayo, pickles, and ham as they please. To complete the meal, pair the knockout Cuban-inspired burgers with a side of crunchy potato chips, chilled coleslaw, or fresh cubed pineapple.