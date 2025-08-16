Give Your Burgers Cuban Flair With These Toppings

The phrase, "the best of both worlds" is an axiomatic preposition for a reason. When two powerhouses meet, the result can be even better than its individual components — such as, for instance, this Cuban-style grilled cheese sandwich mashup. Now, we're back with another fully-loaded, Cuban-inspired culinary creation with major craveability: the Cuban burger. Simply skip the pork and top your beef burgers with all the dimensional toppings of a classic Cuban sando.

A traditional Cuban sandwich comprises a base of tender, marinated roast pork and ham, topped with a vibrant array of Swiss cheese, dill pickle slices, and bright yellow mustard. It's all about the savory flavor profile and the juicy mouthfeel — both of which are still retained by swapping the signature pork for a burger patty. This protein swap also majorly reduces prep time, as the roast pork needed for a classic Cubano is typically slow-cooked for multiple hours.

To assemble, simply grill or pan-fry your burgers as you normally would. Then, melt a slice of Swiss cheese on top, before layering on pickle slices and topping with a mustard-and-mayo-smeared bun. To mimic the Cubano's pressed style, gently place your assembled burger back on the hot grill (or stove) for a few minutes, toasting both sides and pressing lightly with the back of the spatula. Or, if you own a panini press appliance, a light-handed smush between the hot plates will get the job done in an extra-toasty style.