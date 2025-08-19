2 Ingredients And 2 Minutes Is All You Need For A Refreshing Sorbet
Making a good sorbet could feel like a challenge that can only be surmounted by professional pastry chefs. But here's one secret that'll turn your dessert game upside down: you can make a wicked sorbet using just two ingredients, and about two minutes of your time (roughly)!
The first ingredient is frozen fruit. Any type that you fancy (or currently have in the fridge) will do, like frozen grapes. This will be the flavor base for our sorbet, as well as what's going to give it color. Second is the sweetener. Simple syrup is fine, but we highly recommend using something natural like maple syrup or honey, which will complement the fruit's flavor beautifully without making the sorbet cloyingly sweet. Two ingredients — that's all you need, as we promised.
Pulse the frozen fruit in the blender on low speed for about a minute, and keep a close eye on the mixture as it's broken down. If the fruit chunks are too thick for the blender to break up, you can help things along with a tablespoon of water. Then, blitz on high for an extra minute. At this point, it should look like there's a smooth purée forming inside the blender. You can scoop this out and enjoy if you're really short on time. But for a genuine sorbet, keep the blender running for a few more minutes until the fruity mixture is velvety smooth. Freeze this mixture and in as little as three hours, you'll have a bowl full of sorbet to kick back with!
There's more than one way to make your 2-ingredient sorbet
You don't necessarily have to keep your sorbet a single-fruit affair. If you've got a variety in the fridge, consider mixing-and-matching them for a frozen flavor fest. You can blend blackberries and raspberries together, for instance, and they'll complement one another nicely in a "berry-burst" sorbet. Mango and pineapple will give you a tropical twist that'd be perfect for the hotter days of the year. There's plenty of room for experimentation here: feel free to add three or more, if you've a good hunch that they'll turn out delicious!
Next, instead of a simple sweetener, you can combine your frozen fruit with milk. We recommend flavorful ones such as coconut milk, which will work awesome in a tropical fruit-forward sorbet. Almond milk will work, too — you'll definitely appreciate its nutty earthiness and silken texture in a stone fruit-themed sorbet, like peach and apricot.
Last tip: don't be afraid to break the two-ingredient rule. Your berry-burst sorbet will taste and smell much better with a drop or two of vanilla extract. On the other hand, a dash of lemon or lime juice in a kiwi sorbet can really make the flavor bloom. Warm ginger and refreshing mint, even a teeny bit of chili on a mango and lime sorbet — just enough to tingle the tip of the tongue — can level it up!