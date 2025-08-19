2 Ingredients And 2 Minutes Is All You Need For A Refreshing Sorbet

Making a good sorbet could feel like a challenge that can only be surmounted by professional pastry chefs. But here's one secret that'll turn your dessert game upside down: you can make a wicked sorbet using just two ingredients, and about two minutes of your time (roughly)!

The first ingredient is frozen fruit. Any type that you fancy (or currently have in the fridge) will do, like frozen grapes. This will be the flavor base for our sorbet, as well as what's going to give it color. Second is the sweetener. Simple syrup is fine, but we highly recommend using something natural like maple syrup or honey, which will complement the fruit's flavor beautifully without making the sorbet cloyingly sweet. Two ingredients — that's all you need, as we promised.

Pulse the frozen fruit in the blender on low speed for about a minute, and keep a close eye on the mixture as it's broken down. If the fruit chunks are too thick for the blender to break up, you can help things along with a tablespoon of water. Then, blitz on high for an extra minute. At this point, it should look like there's a smooth purée forming inside the blender. You can scoop this out and enjoy if you're really short on time. But for a genuine sorbet, keep the blender running for a few more minutes until the fruity mixture is velvety smooth. Freeze this mixture and in as little as three hours, you'll have a bowl full of sorbet to kick back with!