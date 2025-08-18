Giada De Laurentiis Really Hates This Popular Health Food

When a celebrity expresses extreme disapproval for an ingredient, we have to take notice. Such is the case with Giada de Laurentiis. While she's been vocal about not ordering lemon pasta in restaurants, she's also clearly stated her disregard for one dish that has made the rounds in health food circles. On Episode 509 of Christopher Kimball's "Milk Street," de Laurentiis admitted she hates cauliflower rice. "Everybody says to me, 'Why don't you have cauliflower rice in your cookbook?'" she laments on the show. "I don't like cauliflower rice. Ok? Leave me alone."

Though super simple cauliflower rice can help build lighter, less filling meals with an extra punch of vegetables, de Laurentiis isn't the only one who has an issue with the creation. Whether turned into risotto or elevated with added ingredients, netizens have taken to Reddit to complain about the consistency and texture of the dish. Some users admit to playing a mind game while eating cauliflower rice, and others state simply that the dish offers little in the way of enjoyment and taste.