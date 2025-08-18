Homemade Red Pepper Flakes Are Almost Too Easy To Make

If you've got a jar of crushed red pepper flakes in your spice rack, chances are it's been there for months, maybe even years. There's also, subsequently, a good chance you're missing out on the bright heat and fresh flavor that homemade flakes can offer. And honestly, making your own crushed red pepper at home couldn't be simpler, and the flavor payoff is worth it.

Start with fully dried red chilies — anything from cayenne to Thai bird's eye, depending on your heat preference. You can dry them yourself by air-drying or using a low oven or dehydrator, or buy them already dried. Once they're brittle and crumbly, toss them in a spice grinder, food processor, or even a mortar and pestle. Pulse gently until you get the texture you want, which should ideally be somewhere between coarse flakes and a fine crush. That's it. No extra ingredients, no hidden preservatives — just clean, fiery flavor.

The biggest difference you'll notice with homemade flakes is the aroma. The natural oils are more potent, the heat is cleaner, and the flavor is noticeably fresher than the pre-ground stuff. You can also adjust the size of your grind depending on how you like to use them — bigger flakes for pizza, finer ones for sauces or seasoning blends.