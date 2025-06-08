The Staple Spice That Helps Your Garden Grow Into Something Magical
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Desperately seeking better results for the plants in your garden bed? Get ready to spice things up a bit. There's a staple you undoubtedly have on your spice rack or in your pantry that just so happens to have quite the green thumb, and it's the humble red pepper flake. That's right: The simple ingredient that defines arrabbiata sauce belongs in your gardening toolkit, too. This is thanks to two major abilities the spice boasts, which are providing nutrients and protecting against pests.
Red pepper flakes contain potassium, vitamins A, C, and E, fiber, and iron. All of these help plants grow in different ways — potassium assists photosynthesis and water balance, for example, while vitamin C helps plants ward off sickness just like it does in humans. If your plants just aren't growing that well or surviving that long, try a sprinkle of red pepper. In terms of protection, these flakes also have capsaicin, the chemical that provides heat. Capsaicin is antimicrobial, so it helps plants avoid infections from many types of bacteria, fungus, and viruses.
Plus, pests aren't particularly fond of red pepper's heat — a sprinkle of the spicy flakes keeps rodents, bugs, and other wildlife away. This is similar to how planting mint keeps ants and moths away from your garden because they don't enjoy the smell of the fragrant herb. Plenty of things we find delicious are natural garden helpers. Best of all, solutions such as red pepper flakes are non-toxic, unlike fungicides and insecticides, and they're also free if you already have them.
How to use red pepper flakes in your garden
Red pepper flakes join the ranks of everyday kitchen items that can be repurposed in your garden. Eggshells enrich soil with calcium, while used coffee grounds can also ward off pests, provide nutrients, and assist with water retention. Red pepper flakes stand out, though, with their sheer number of garden benefits, from providing all kinds of different nutrients to pest protection to even limiting the growth of weeds. The fact that this spice, like other household staples, is something you likely don't have to buy and that won't harm the environment or the plants you're actually trying to help just makes it all the handier a tool.
If you do need a restock, you can make your own red pepper flakes. If you grow your own chili peppers, it will really bring things full circle as you can dry them and then shred them into the very thing that will help more of them grow. On Amazon, you can find a large 12-ounce container of red pepper flakes from Spice Classics for just under $5. That will give you enough to use in both the kitchen and the backyard. Simply sprinkle the flakes right on your soil to take advantage of red pepper's helpful qualities. Or, you can infuse red pepper flakes in water over heat, let it cool, and transfer it into a spray bottle – that mist on your plants will keep the pests away.