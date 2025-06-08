The Staple Spice That Helps Your Garden Grow Into Something Magical

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Desperately seeking better results for the plants in your garden bed? Get ready to spice things up a bit. There's a staple you undoubtedly have on your spice rack or in your pantry that just so happens to have quite the green thumb, and it's the humble red pepper flake. That's right: The simple ingredient that defines arrabbiata sauce belongs in your gardening toolkit, too. This is thanks to two major abilities the spice boasts, which are providing nutrients and protecting against pests.

Red pepper flakes contain potassium, vitamins A, C, and E, fiber, and iron. All of these help plants grow in different ways — potassium assists photosynthesis and water balance, for example, while vitamin C helps plants ward off sickness just like it does in humans. If your plants just aren't growing that well or surviving that long, try a sprinkle of red pepper. In terms of protection, these flakes also have capsaicin, the chemical that provides heat. Capsaicin is antimicrobial, so it helps plants avoid infections from many types of bacteria, fungus, and viruses.

Plus, pests aren't particularly fond of red pepper's heat — a sprinkle of the spicy flakes keeps rodents, bugs, and other wildlife away. This is similar to how planting mint keeps ants and moths away from your garden because they don't enjoy the smell of the fragrant herb. Plenty of things we find delicious are natural garden helpers. Best of all, solutions such as red pepper flakes are non-toxic, unlike fungicides and insecticides, and they're also free if you already have them.