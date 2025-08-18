The Extra Step Your Pork Needs For The Tastiest Stir-Fry Possible
There are almost endless ways to prepare a stir-fry, from the vegetables and type of meat to the sauce recipe or marinade you use. But if you want to guarantee the tastiest stir-fry possible, it all comes down to one extra step: using cornstarch. Tasting Table spoke with Chef Billy Parisi, owner of Parisi's Italian Kitchen, to get his tips for making pork stir-fry. Chef Parisi told us that cornstarch is the secret to a restaurant-worthy stir-fry.
Parisi told us that using cornstarch in the marinade will "create a really thin barrier around the meat, so as it cooks, you're really browning that outside barrier for flavor while helping the meat itself retain all of its moisture, making it juicy and delicious." Parisi likes to include cornstarch in his marinades because it helps the sauce stick to the meat and vegetables so that everything gets evenly coated. Cornstarch is also a thickening agent and will help you achieve a nice, thick, glossy sauce.
For a perfect stir-fry, Parisi actually doesn't recommend a soy-based marinade. He told us, "[Soy sauce] can cause things to burn in the stir-fry process if you're not paying attention." Instead, he recommends using a combination of baking soda and cornstarch and including one egg, salt and pepper, and the cooking oil of your choice.
The best cut of pork to use for a stir-fry
Another huge factor in the success of your stir-fry is the cut of pork you use. Chef Parisi told us that pork belly is one of the best cuts of meat for a stir-fry. He said, "It has plenty of fat to keep things from burning, especially at those high stir-fry temperatures ... you aren't really concerned with it overcooking because it's such a tender cut that's jam-packed with flavor."
A twice-cooked pork belly stir-fry is rich in flavor and contains juicy, tender pieces of pork belly with a crispy, caramelized outer layer. When buying pork belly for this recipe, there are a few things you should look for. Because pork is a lean meat, it can get tough when you expose it to high heat. The best type of pork belly for stir-frying is pre-cut pork belly strips with a thick layer of fat on top. This layer of fat will keep your meat tender and juicy and also crisp up as you fry the meat. Each piece should be pretty uniform in cut, color, and texture, with smooth skin and a nice pink color.
Parisi also recommends pork loin and pork tenderloin for stir frys. However, the way you prepare and cook the cut will determine how tender your meat is. He says, "I recommend thinly slicing them into bite-sized pieces. This will help it cook quickly and remain tender." For a perfectly cooked pork tenderloin, sear the meat on all sides and then roast it briefly at a high temperature.