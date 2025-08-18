The Extra Step Your Pork Needs For The Tastiest Stir-Fry Possible

There are almost endless ways to prepare a stir-fry, from the vegetables and type of meat to the sauce recipe or marinade you use. But if you want to guarantee the tastiest stir-fry possible, it all comes down to one extra step: using cornstarch. Tasting Table spoke with Chef Billy Parisi, owner of Parisi's Italian Kitchen, to get his tips for making pork stir-fry. Chef Parisi told us that cornstarch is the secret to a restaurant-worthy stir-fry.

Parisi told us that using cornstarch in the marinade will "create a really thin barrier around the meat, so as it cooks, you're really browning that outside barrier for flavor while helping the meat itself retain all of its moisture, making it juicy and delicious." Parisi likes to include cornstarch in his marinades because it helps the sauce stick to the meat and vegetables so that everything gets evenly coated. Cornstarch is also a thickening agent and will help you achieve a nice, thick, glossy sauce.

For a perfect stir-fry, Parisi actually doesn't recommend a soy-based marinade. He told us, "[Soy sauce] can cause things to burn in the stir-fry process if you're not paying attention." Instead, he recommends using a combination of baking soda and cornstarch and including one egg, salt and pepper, and the cooking oil of your choice.