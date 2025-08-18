Next Time You Make Cocktails, DIY This Delicious Coconut Simple Syrup

Looking to bring some tropical, chill vibes into your glass? Try making this coconut simple syrup. It's sweet, nutty, and a little decadent — but not hard to pull off. John Roel Carpo, general manager at Musaek and bar manager at sister spots Howoo and DubuHaus, shared his easy method for building flavor: "I would roast dried coconut first," Carpo says. "Heat sugar and water until dissolved, add the dried coconut and let it simmer for 30 minutes." That toasted flavor brings out a rich and warm note that adds depth to every cocktail.

Making a flavored simple syrup is pretty easy, but it's important to keep a few details in mind. To start, heat equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan; try one cup each. While that's going on, toast some shredded dried coconut in a pan without oil. Make sure to keep an eye on it to avoid burning it and to brown it evenly. After you add it to the syrup, stir every now and then as it simmers to prevent sticking. Once strained and cooled, store it in a sealed jar. It'll last in the fridge for a few weeks.

Carpo likes it in a piña colada. The roasted coconut and coconut liquor elevate the drink's tropical notes. He also recommends torching and shredding the leftover coconut as a garnish. Or just toss it in ice cream, pudding, granola — whatever. The options are limitless.