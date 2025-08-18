Next Time You Make Cocktails, DIY This Delicious Coconut Simple Syrup
Looking to bring some tropical, chill vibes into your glass? Try making this coconut simple syrup. It's sweet, nutty, and a little decadent — but not hard to pull off. John Roel Carpo, general manager at Musaek and bar manager at sister spots Howoo and DubuHaus, shared his easy method for building flavor: "I would roast dried coconut first," Carpo says. "Heat sugar and water until dissolved, add the dried coconut and let it simmer for 30 minutes." That toasted flavor brings out a rich and warm note that adds depth to every cocktail.
Making a flavored simple syrup is pretty easy, but it's important to keep a few details in mind. To start, heat equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan; try one cup each. While that's going on, toast some shredded dried coconut in a pan without oil. Make sure to keep an eye on it to avoid burning it and to brown it evenly. After you add it to the syrup, stir every now and then as it simmers to prevent sticking. Once strained and cooled, store it in a sealed jar. It'll last in the fridge for a few weeks.
Carpo likes it in a piña colada. The roasted coconut and coconut liquor elevate the drink's tropical notes. He also recommends torching and shredding the leftover coconut as a garnish. Or just toss it in ice cream, pudding, granola — whatever. The options are limitless.
No time to roast? Try these swaps and shortcuts
Roasting coconut and simmering it into syrup takes time. Worth it? Definitely. But if you're busy or want something quicker, there are a few shortcuts. The fastest way to make a simple syrup is with coconut extract. Just make a plain syrup and stir in a bit of the extract after the heat's off. It's not as layered or toasty, but it gets the job done.
A common mistake when using canned coconut milk is forgetting to use it in cocktails. Full-fat canned coconut milk works best. We don't recommend the sweetened kind — just plain, unsweetened to keep the flavor balanced. Warm it up and blend it into the syrup with an immersion blender until it smooths out. It'll be rich, creamy, and surprisingly good. Use it in cocktails like a blue Hawaiian or painkiller. You can also try it in coffee or pour a little over shaved ice.
You can also swap in coconut sugar. It takes longer to melt down due to its coarser granules and gives the syrup a darker look. It's not great for light or floral drinks since it will overpower the flavors, but it works in anything with spice or dark rum. Think tiki drinks, fall drinks, and stuff with cinnamon or clove — it's got depth. Looking for a different way to sweeten things up? Coconut nectar works too. It takes drinks to a whole other level with a hint of molasses and maple syrup.