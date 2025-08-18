The Layering Tip To Ensure The Perfect Salad In Your Mason Jars

A Mason jar salad is always the answer when wondering what to make for lunch on-the-go. It's perfect for taking along to the office, packing up for a road trip or picnic, or simply finding a creative way to eat veggies. When assembling a Mason jar salad, remember that adding the dressing first always yields the best results.

The layered Mason jar meal trend looks pretty, but if you don't place the ingredients in the right order, you can end up with a mess that isn't as pleasant to eat. Everyone has their own preferences about where to place the nuts and fruits or if they want the cheese crumbled onto the veggies or protein, but no matter your opinion, adding the dressing to the bottom of the jar is a must. While that's usually the last step when putting a salad together, doing it first here prevents the dressing from turning all the ingredients into a soggy mess.

After adding a few tablespoons of dressing to the jar, follow it with ingredients that you don't mind sitting in the liquid. Crisp red onions, chopped carrots, and sliced tomatoes can withstand a few hours of being in vinaigrette, but it's best to keep the greens, quinoa, and protein away from the bottom. Once the salad is layered and ready to eat, all you have to do is give the jar a good shake before pouring it onto a plate or eating it straight from the container.